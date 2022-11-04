'Ferret boy' making a living with an unusual method of rabbit control

James Curry owns Jim's Bunny Hunters and uses ferrets and dogs to catch rabbits and rats.

Yes, using trained ferrets to catch rabbits isn’t a run-of-the-mill full time job, admits ferreter James Curry. But he loves it.

“When I was a teen in the UK my friends called me ferret boy. I had an obsession. But when I moved to New Zealand years ago they were already illegal,” Curry said.

Five years ago, fate intervened.

“Someone asked me to catch whatever was killing their chickens. At that time controlling rabbits and possums with my rifle was only a hobby,” he said.

Curry set traps for the chicken killer and caught ferrets and two feral cats.

“It turned out that the cats killed the chickens and the ferret took the carcasses to eat.”

Curry kept the ferrets, tamed them, and trained them to catch rabbits.

But the hobby consumed so much of his time that three years ago he began charging by the hour.

Curry is now a full-time ferreter and operates his business with his furry colleagues under the tongue-in-cheek name Jim’s Bunny Hunters.

How it’s done

“It's a tightly run operation, I don’t just chuck a bunch of ferrets on the ground and say ‘do your best boys’.”

When Curry is called in for a job he starts by letting loose indicator dogs that will explore a property and show him which holes are used by rabbits.

Once he knows which holes are active, he sets up a net around them.

The ferrets are then released into the holes.

As the ferrets move through the underground system, called a warren, the rabbits try and escape, but Curry and his dogs wait outside to catch them.

The dogs catch the escaping rabbits and give them to Curry, who kills them.

“It is not everyone's cup of tea,” Curry said.

But he believes using ferrets to catch rabbits is more humane than using poison, which slowly kills a rabbit over a number of hours or days.

Tracking collars are used to pinpoint the ferrets’ exact location. If a ferret was ever stuck for some reason, Curry could start digging and get them out.

Unlike possums that could be lured into a trap, rabbits often ignored poison, especially if there were better food sources around.

Poison gas that spread through warrens were hit-and-miss, as it did not permeate big warrens, he said.

The relationship with a ferret was not the same as with a dog, and ferrets did not show the same loyalty that a dog would, he said.

But with hard work you developed the same trust you had with a working animal.

Curry has, however, been caught on camera giving a ferret a kiss, and has a soft spot for each of them.

Even though they had a run and large cage to live in, in Curry’s yard, they often came into the house “for a bit of a play,” he said.

Curry said it was ironic that he used pest animals to catch other pest animals, and in turn help native species thrive.

He is the only person in New Zealand with a permit to transport ferrets.

His ferrets are all desexed, and anyone attempting to breed ferrets faces a hefty fine, he says.

Ferrets mostly lived six to ten years in a captive environment. Curry’s ferrets are all about three years old.

Curry, the ferrets and his dogs were often helicoptered into sites and helped government agencies control pests. He worked on big projects across the country.

He is especially successful in areas where rifles don’t work any more as rabbits had become too wily.

Rabbits were a real agriculture pest, he said.

They ate livestock’s food, caused overgrazing, reduced crop yields by eating it, and in some cases caused structural damage to farm buildings as their warrens undermined piles and concrete pads.

They also reduced the regeneration of native plants. Horses and alpacas had broken their legs when stepping into rabbit holes, Curry said.

A rabbit warren could be massive. Curry once put ferrets into a rabbit hole, and they emerged 25 to 30 metres further away. The warren was so deep the tracking collar couldn’t locate the ferrets for almost an hour.

On another occasion a client used a mechanical digger to get to the bottom of a warren, but wasn’t able to find it, because it was too deep, he said.

All rabbits that that Curry and his furry team caught were skinned, and frozen for 10 days in case they were carrying disease.

The ferret and dogs then enjoy a rabbit diet.

Ferrets’ lifestyle and diet was programmed in the first six months of their lives.

This meant ferrets saw rabbits as food, and would ignore other species.

Curry also supplied rabbit meat to the Oxford Bird Rescue, an organisation that rescued hawks and falcons.