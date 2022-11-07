Alliance Group ceo prepares to return to Australia

Alliance Group chief executive David Surveyor has resigned and will leave his position in April 2023.

Alliance Group chair Murray Taggart, in a statement, said: “On behalf of the Alliance Board, I have regrettably accepted David’s resignation, however we understand his desire to pursue other opportunities after nearly eight years in the role.”

“David has demonstrated strong leadership and personal dedication for the benefit of our farmer-shareholders and the Alliance team. I sincerely thank David for his tremendous contribution throughout his tenure.

“David joined Alliance Group at a challenging period for the company and the industry. He set out a transformation strategy to build a stronger co-operative focused on maximising operational efficiency and capturing more market value.

“Alliance Group has now returned to a position of strength with increasing revenue and profitability, a strong balance sheet and a record safety performance. Pleasingly, we have also seen an increase in shareholder numbers and growth in our brands and premium products,” Taggart said.

“David leaves Alliance Group well positioned for the future, and we wish him all the very best as he seeks out new challenges in his professional life.”

Surveyor, in a statement, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the company and I am sad to be leaving Alliance Group, but I know that the time is right for me and my family.

“I feel positive knowing I leave with the co-operative in a much stronger position. I'm proud of the way our team has worked together to deliver our strategy and I would like to thank the Board for the support over the past eight years.”

Surveyor will leave by the end of April 2023.