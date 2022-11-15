No workers to harvest, so farmer sacrifices 300,000 heads of lettuce

Grower Alan Fong was forced to plough lettuce back into paddocks because he couldn't find labour to harvest it. Lettuce has to be harvested within a certain time period otherwise it will spoil.

A farmer has been forced to plough more than 300,000 heads of fresh lettuce into the ground because he cannot find enough workers to manually harvest them.

Farm labour woes come on the back of the Government announcement that the official unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3% in the three months to the end of September.

Alan Fong, a Waikato vegetable grower, said ploughing produce back into the ground was sad, especially because of high vegetable prices. In October, vegetable prices were up 17% on the year before.

In October, the average price of 1kg of lettuce was $6.43, Stats NZ said, up from $5.39 a year earlier and $3.64 the year before that.

Fong said he used to employ RSE workers, but he was not able to get any anymore.

Fong said he had given up on local labour. He had advertised for a number of years but never had any replies.

He typically employed 100 labourers full-time.

Workers supplied by the Ministry for Social Development often did not last more than a week, he said.

Working holiday visa workers, recently allowed back into the country, had relieved a lot of pressure on the farm, he said.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images Alan Fong said it was sad to plough vegetables back into the ground.

Foreign backpackers were reliable, most had tertiary qualifications, were hard-working and put money back into the economy, he said.

But he had been forced to become a landlord to rent four houses for the backpackers, because a lot of the accommodation that was available before the pandemic had closed down, he said.

Providing accommodation was a big risk, but he had no other option.

Accommodation cost him between $700 to $1500 per week, which he then charged the tenants.

He employed someone full-time to take care of the backpackers’ needs, he said.

Fong grew numerous vegetable crops that had to be harvested by hand, hand-cut and packed by hand.

He said the Government talked about relying on technology, but it simply did not exist.

He said the increased expense to pay labour, the labour shortage, and the expense of diesel needed to harvest the crop would cost so much that he would pay more for these expenses than he would receive from selling it.

“I can’t keep spending $10 on something and only get $2 back. How long will my business last,” he said.

Fong had a block of snowpeas he was about to harvest, but feared he might lose some to spoilage as he was ten labourers short, and would likely not be able to harvest the entire crop in time.

Chair of the Rural Support Trust, Neil Bateup, said the trust was seeing more mental health calls related to increased pressure on farms.

Scarcity of labour was to blame for a lot of it, he said.

Bateup said a farm or market garden could not stop operating when there were not enough hands to do the work.

He said the most farmers the trust helped were burnt out, because they could not take a break.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Neil Bateup, pictured with partner Eileen, said the scarcity of labour was becoming a mental health issue.

If there were labour missing from a team, it put pressure on everyone else who needed to work longer hours or had less time off, he said.

Farm owners or sharemilkers were worst affected, because they carried all the responsibility for a business, Bateup said.

He said immigration policies had made the problem worse and overseas workers who had been successfully employed on farms for years couldn't make it back to New Zealand.

There were no Kiwis to fill the roles, he said.

The lack of immigrant workers did not only affect farms, but supporting industries like trucking, meat works, and rural contractors also did not have enough workers, Bateup said.