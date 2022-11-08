Wairarapa farmers worried regional emissions targets stricter than national guidelines

Wairarapa farmers are feeling under pressure as they grapple with regional climate change goals on top of a recent national proposal to tax on-farm carbon emissions.

The local branch of Federated Farmers met in Masterton on Tuesday to discuss how Greater Wellington Regional Council had “climbed into the climate change space” with a plan to drastically cut net emissions.

Federated Farmers were openly critical of the Government’s He Waka Eke Noa Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership when it was released last month.

Wairarapa branch president David Hayes said the regional council’s targets could have an even bigger effect on local farming.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Federated Farmers Wairarapa branch president David Hayes said the regional council policy statement would mean Wairarapa would have to go harder and faster than other areas.

supplied/Stuff The Federated Farmers illustration shows the regional net emissions pathway (red) is a lot more ambitious than national targets (black) and it will require a lot more of farmers as one of the largest emitters.

“GWRC do not agree with the Zero Carbon Act split targets – they want to go harder and faster and that includes agricultural methane.”

The national plan was to cut farm emissions by 10% by 2030 and the regional council aimed to cut total net emissions by 50% over the same timeframe .

Hayes said there was “too much coming at them from multiple agencies at multiple levels”.

“Hang on a minute - what about He Waka Eke Noa and the ETS? Isn’t this a national matter? Not according to GWRC.

“They want to bring more levers to bear, especially since they think the Government got it wrong on setting the split targets.”

Hayes said the regional council should wait until central government emission pricing legislation was finalised.

The regional council’s Regional Policy Statement Change One which was released for consultation in August would set the targets for the next Natural Resources Plan including limits.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF/Stuff Greater Wellington Regional Council deputy Adrienne Staples.

Greater Wellington deputy chairperson and Wairarapa representative Adrienne Staples said she understood farmers felt like they were under pressure from regulation.

“I don’t think they should be worried, however the regional council is saying everybody has to do their bit.”

“The biggest levers we can pull as an organisation is obviously transport with our own public transport.”

Staples said some farmers felt Wairarapa would be used to offset regional carbon consumption by planting out farmland in forests.

“That was never the intention. If they’re reading the Regional Policy Statement like that and that’s how they see then they absolutely need to put in a submission to the process.”

Federated Farmers’ national body said the Government’s agricultural emissions pricing scheme would result in widespread conversion of sheep and beef farm land to forestry.

Masterton farmer and district councillor David Holmes said the new regional council goals would create afforestation pressures in Wairarapa.

“They're certainly using Wairarapa as a carbon sink even though they may not admit it.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Masterton farmer Richard Johns said everyone has to do their bit but it felt like the Government was using more stick than carrot.

Masterton farmer Richard Johns said farm emissions could be regulated by consumers.

“I feel it should be market driven and if the market wants it, then the consumer will pay for it.”

“It’s either carrot or the stick and at the moment it just seems to be the stick.”