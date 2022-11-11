Taranaki farmers and the opportunities of sheep milk
The question shouldn’t be how do you milk a sheep but why aren’t we doing it more often, according to Nick Hammond, chief executive of Spring Sheep Milk Co.
Hammond was speaking at the Spring Sheep Milk Co. Taranaki Farm Open Day in partnership with Parininihi Ki Waitotara (PKW) on Friday.
PKW teamed up with Spring Sheep Milk Co., the largest sheep milking operator in the Southern Hemisphere, to milk 1500 sheep in purpose-built sheds on its Koetuku farm in Normanby, South Taranaki.
“This partnership all started with a conversation over, sadly, a cow’s milk coffee, but we’ll change that,” Hammond told the crowd of around 200.
The open day was designed to present sheep milking as an opportunity for local farmers and for them to ask questions.
Bovine dairy has been a staple of Taranaki’s economy since the 1880s, but sheep milk is being posed as a green, nutritionally superior alternative.
Spring Sheep Milk Co. aspires to have more than 30 sheep dairy suppliers in Taranaki by 2030.
The company started with a single farm in 2015 and now have 16.
Last year, the company took home the title of Best Infant Nutrition at the World Dairy Innovation Awards, beating heavyweight competitors like Nestle.
“Around the world sheep milking is a billion-dollar industry,” Hammond said.
“It’s making dairy better being gentle on the land, the animals, and the milk.”
Hammond said they had sold out of every single drop of sheep milk they had ever produced.
Thomas Macdonald, Spring Sheep Milk Co. chief operating officer, told the crowd that by introducing European genetics to the sheep, each ewe was now able to produce more than 300L of milk a year.
That milk then gets sent to Waikato where it is processed.
“We’re creating a blueprint farm here in Taranaki, sheep are thriving here, it’s a natural fit.”
Warwick Tauwhare-George, chief executive of PKW, said he first engaged with Spring Sheep Milk Co. about four years ago.
He called PKW intergenerational long term investors and said they had looked into a lot of diversification options.
“At first I thought sheep milking was a crazy idea, but it’s turned into a brilliant idea, it really lives up to who we are.”