Here's one workplace that hasn't changed since 1856

The Te Waimate woolshed was built by owner Henry Studholme's great-great-great grandfather, he hopes to pass it on to his children.

There’s a wool shed on Te Waimate Station in South Canterbury that is, in some ways, a trip back in time.

The shed has been used to shear sheep since 1856, and is still used twice a year.

It was built by farmer Henry Studholme’s great-great-great-grandfather, and Studholme hopes his children will use it and look after it if they take over the station one day.

Built from totara and white pine with manuka rails, much of the original wood is still in place.

It’s the oldest working woolshed in New Zealand, but Massey University lecturer and design expert Dr Annette O’Sullivan has been finding a number of others like it on her travels through some of New Zealand’s back roads.

She is looking for original wool sheds for a book and hoping to preserve some of their stories.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Henry Studholme, owner of Te Waimate station, in the historic Te Waimate Wool-shed in Waimate. The shed dates back from 1856.

During the 1860s, huge sheep stations were established through the country and each had their own shearing sheds.

Those still working today are relics from this era of New Zealand history.

In one, she found a working pocket press, a small woolpress used to make bales small enough to be carried on horseback from sheep stations too remote to be visited by horse cart or vehicle.

Carrying bales on horseback was common in Taihape and Gisborne high country, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Te Waimate Wool-shed in Waimate on Wednesday dates from 1856.

Coastal properties were specifically interesting because they had to take wool out to waiting ships on small boats, she said.

She also found sheds and tools that were practically intact.

Some woolsheds had heritage status, she said.

O’Sullivan hoped to get enough funding to work with acclaimed photographer Jane Ussher to publish a book about woolsheds.

supplied/Supplied Dr Annette O'Sullivan is working on a book about woolsheds. She aims to preserve their history. She is a senior lecturer in typography at Massey University

She has a sense of urgency because many iconic woolsheds are being lost because of changes in land use, sheep farming and the price of wool.

Early sheep stations were physically isolated and had limited materials so workers were resourceful and self-sufficient.

Remnants found in woolsheds were a reminder of the ability to adapt and make do with what they had, she said.

Some old woolsheds still held wool presses, cast iron weighing machines, hemp bales, hand shears, and branding irons and wool bale stencils.

supplied/Supplied Wool bale stencils are unique to each station and were used to track bales of wool on shipping routes to overseas markets.

Retired conservation architect, Chris Cochrane, said New Zealand woolsheds were a distinct building type.

Many of them were being neglected as they lost their usefulness on some farms and new ones were not being built especially as the national sheep flock was decreasing, he said.

They were however imbedded in our economic history.

He said Heritage New Zealand had listed a number of woolsheds, though such a listing did not guarantee them protection but only recognised them.

Protecting a building was done via district plans, and he was not aware of any given special protection, he said. Some were being converted repurposed into wedding venues, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A written history of Te Waimate wool is pinned on a wall.

O’Sullivan has already completed a PhD on the design of wool bale stencils and branding histories.

These brand marks dated back to the beginning of sheep stations and were the first export brands to represent New Zealand internationally, O’Sullivan said.

Stencils were never previously recognised as unique because they were merely tools of the woolshed, but they were important for the identity of a station and some woolsheds still used their original stencils today.

Old stencils were hand made and were farmworkers own interpretation of the way letters should be used and designed letter forms, she said.

She said wool bale stencils were unique to each station.