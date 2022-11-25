Farm sales drop 30%, concerns about farming future get blame

Insecurity about the future of farming means farm sales are down.

Farm sales are down more than 30% from last year, and insecurity about the future of farming may be to blame.

Rural spokesman for the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) Brian Peacocke said tension in the farming ranks was palpable and influenced farm sales.

For the three months ending October, 97 fewer farms were sold compared to last year. This was a 35% drop, REINZ data showed.

In the year to October, 284 fewere farm sold than last year. This was an 18% drop, the data showed.

Discontent with central Government policies was intense and frustration about unrelenting cost increases was a dark cloud, Peacocke said.

READ MORE:

* Farm sales increase by eight per cent in past three months

* Farm sales sluggish amid low dairy prices and topsy turvy weather

* Wet weather stalls farm sales while Auckland lifestyle blocks at low ebb



Waikato dairy farmer Pete Morgan said the current high milk price and the long contracts to deliver milk that many farmers had signed would traditionally mean farmers would take risks.

However, the uncertainty over interest rates, inflation and increasing compliance affected confidence and they were loath to take any risks, Morgan said.

Banks were also being very aggressive with their lending criteria and the risks they wanted farmers to take, he said.

He said he hoped the low farm turnover meant the price of land would stabilise and a truer reflection of land values would emerge.

Earlier, land prices were often linked to aspirational sales, he said.

On his farm he was running scenario testing on possible future budgets, milk pricing, inflation and operating costs. Many of the scenarios made him be very conservative in his approach to future business, he said.

SUPPLIED Waikato dairy farmer Pete Morgan says the milk price might be high, but farmers are loath to take risks as there are increasing pressures on their businesses.

REINZ data showed there were 7% fewer dairy farms, 20% fewer dairy support farms, 16% fewer grazing farms, 13% fewer finishing farms and the same number of arable farms sold in the three months compared to the same time last year.

The median price per hectare for all farms sold in the three months to October dropped 19% year-on-year.

The current median price was $25,270 per hectare compared $31,360 last year.

Peacocke said there was a high number of properties on the market, and it would be interesting to see what November sales looked like.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Southland farmer Ben Dooley talks about the increasing number of regulations farmers are now facing.

“Just what is triggering this large surge of properties for sale is yet to play out, but this indicates some concerning trends in the rural sector,” he said.

“In terms of returns for primary produce, given the market-related signals reflecting an easing in price levels for beef, lamb and dairy products, the mood of caution within the simmering cauldron of the rural sector is sobering, and food for reflection,” he said.

Land values would inevitably come under scrutiny, Peacocke said.

Earlier this year a Federated Farmers survey showed farmer confidence had slumped to its lowest level in 13 years due to rising costs, supply chain disruption and concerns over Government reform.

More than 1200 farmers took part in the survey, with almost half of them saying current economic conditions were bad.

Lifestylers were also feeling the inflation pinch with a 30% drop in the number of lifestyle properties sold in the year to October, with 3016 fewer properties sold.

This was down 54% on the volume of sales achieved during the same period two years ago, Peacocke said.

Inflation and the resulting increase in the official cash rate drove the decline in sales, he said.

Issues relating to the levels of equity, cash flow and serviceability for potential borrowers were influenced by increasing interest rates, which in turn impacted sales volumes across the country, he said.