Waimea dam more than 80% built, completion tipped for September 2023

An aerial view of the Waimea Community Dam under construction in the Lee Valley, about 36km southeast of Nelson. Filmed on November 1, 2022.

River diversion works have started as the team building the Waimea dam aims to complete the multimillion-dollar project in September.

Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott on Friday pointed out that September target for completion was five months earlier than an end date of January 2024, which was forecast mid-year.

“We have been working closely with the contractor to identify ways to mitigate the delays they forecasted earlier in the year, and we appreciate the contractor's recent endeavours and effort to pursue an earlier completion,” Scott said. “We are just over 80% complete.”

Waimea Water Ltd is a council-controlled organisation responsible for managing the construction, operation and maintenance of the dam in the Lee Valley, about 36km southeast of Nelson. The main contractor is a joint-venture of Fulton Hogan Ltd and Taylors Contracting Ltd. Tasman District Council and Waimea Irrigators Ltd are shareholders in the project.

Waimea Water/Supplied The completed concrete face of the Waimea dam with a parapet wall on its crest, photographed in November at the construction site in the Lee Valley, about 36km southeast of Nelson.

Although the September completion target is five months ahead of the forecast provided mid-year, it is about 20 months behind the original plan. At the time of funding, the dam was expected to be commissioned in January – 10 months ago.

However, a series of major issues including the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation, supply chain hold-ups and areas of unsuitable geology at the site led to delays and multiple cost overruns. The latest forecast cost to complete the dam – of $195 million announced in June – is $90m higher than the $104.5m total provided at the time the decision to proceed with the dam was finalised.

Scott on Friday said there was no change to the latest $195m cost forecast but some risk remained.

Three key residual risks are outlined in Waimea Water’s September 2022 quarterly report, which was published on Friday along with its Annual Report 2022.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott, left, and board chairman David Wright, pictured in 2021. Waimea Water Ltd is a council-controlled organisation that is responsible for managing the construction, operation and maintenance of the dam in the Lee Valley.

That trio of risks comprises contractor claims and dispute proceedings; further escalation of mechanical and river diversion costs; and weather events, which could delay the river diversion work and the closure of the dam.

Scott said river diversion work was under way with temporary pipework being installed in the left-hand culvert, which was closed in October. The river was expected to be diverted through that temporary pipework in February, at which point the reservoir would be closed and the filling would start.

The filling of the reservoir was a “key process” that would be done in stages.

Permanent mechanical systems would be installed in the right-hand culvert and the temporary pipework would be removed from the left culvert, which would become an access chamber, Scott said.

“It is within the mechanical and commissioning phase of works after we close the reservoir that we expect the works to be completed sooner than previously forecast and in September 2023,” he said. “There are, of course, still risks, such as weather, that might mean these gains aren't realised, but the contractor and the Waimea Water team will be working hard to meet these new completion dates.”