Government will bring native forests into the emissions trading scheme

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arriving at Fieldays. The Government announced a new sequestration strategy on Wednesday that considers methane and more vegetation types on farms.

The Government has made a U-turn in its approach to sequestration with a new strategy that will bring native forests into the emissions trading scheme and allow methane reducing technology to be used by sheep farmers.

Speaking at Fieldays near Hamilton on Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government would bring all scientifically robust forms of sequestration into the scheme (ETS), from 2025.

The new strategy would allow farmers to use the true potential of the vegetation on their farms, Ardern said.

The He Waka Eke Noa partnership recommended the ETS include more vegetation categories and that vegetation types eligible under the partnership could be transitioned into the ETS, she said.

Including native trees and allowing more vegetation types in the ETS would mean farmers had full recognition for scientifically proven sequestration on farms, Ardern said.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said this would mean large-scale establishment of native forests to develop long-term carbon sinks and improve biodiversity.

The initiatives would mean New Zealand would reach its 10% emission reduction target, O’Connor said.

STUFF Research shows New Zealand farmers are more emissions efficient. Video first published August 9, 2019.

Ardern said research would have to confirm that sequestration efforts were credible, that it could pass credibility tests internationally and that it was based on scientific methods.

In October, the Government opened consultation on a farm-level, split-gas levy to price agricultural greenhouse gas emissions that would result in farmers paying for their emissions by 2025.

The Government also reduced the categories of sequestration that were recognised and proposed changes to the process for getting them recognised.

Ardern said the partnership had said these changes would impact farms to such an extent that the profit after tax of sheep farms would be reduced by 20%, and by 5% on dairy farms.

The Government recognition of on-farm sequestration would be a core component of its work to reduce agricultural climate emissions, she said.

The fact that agriculture emissions made up the largest part of the country’s emissions was not the fault of the agriculture industry, Ardern said.

The country’s agriculture industry was one of the most sustainable in the world, and she wanted it to keep that position, she said.

The Government also announced $4m funding to fast-track research into low methane sheep.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Southland farmer Leon Black bred sheep that produced less methane than other sheep. The genetics can be passed onto lambs and the reduction will be counted as part of a farm’s sequestration efforts.

Research had confirmed that some sheep produced less methane and could produce lambs that also produced less methane.

Chief executive of Beef and Lamb, Sam McIvor said genetic selection for low methane sheep was currently the only confirmed technology that farmers could use to reduce on-farm emissions from sheep

Beef and Lamb greenhouse Gas adviser Mark Aspin said the low methane credentials of rams used in sheep flocks would now be counted in on-farm greenhouse gas calculators, and the reductions would be captured in the country’s national green house gas inventory.

The project would give farmers more access to low-methane rams to be bred within the next three years, Aspin said.