Taking the heavy out of picking: A hi-tech fruit bin makes light weight of fruit picking

Pickers drop fruit straight into the e-Bin that gently catches it. Traditionally workers carried bags weighing up to 25kg when full, before they emptied it. The e-Bin means people who can not carry heavy loads can work in orchards.

A hi-tech electric fruit bin that takes the heavy lifting out of fruit picking was among technologies featured at Fieldays aimed at easing the pressure of worker shortages.

Engineering Lecturer at the University of Waikato, Nick Pickering, said students developed an electronic fruit bin on wheels after Zespri asked them to help find solutions for labour shortages in the kiwfruit sector.

Pickering said besides tackling worker fatigue, the e-Bin also opened up picking work to people who previously worked in non-labour roles, or older workers who did not have the strength for heavy lifting.

Traditionally a kiwifruit picker would carry a bag they filled as they picked fruit, which could weight nearly 25kg before emptying it into a bin, Pickering said.

Instead of pickers having to carry around a bag, a group of four pickers walk alongside the e-Bin. Fruit was dropped into a fruit catcher. A net cushioned and secured the fruit, before it rolled down and came to rest in the main bin, he said.

Inventors at Fieldays said technologies to help out in times of labour shortages was driving a lot of new innovation in agritech.

Earlier this year the kiwifruit industry required 24,000 people to pick fruit but was drastically short of workers as the border was closed to seasonal worker previously relied on.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Agricultural innovation professor at the University of Otago, Craig Bunt, says new technology often means unskilled labourers are trained for better jobs.

Agricultural innovation professor at the University of Otago, Craig Bunt, said it was risky if a farm, or industry, tapped into unskilled cheap labour as a way to manage their bottom line.

A business should look at all opportunities to improve efficiencies, Bunt said.

If they could reduce their reliance on cheap labour and fill the gap with technologies and automation then they had more security than just relying on people alone, he said.

Using more technology meant unskilled labour could become trained operators that maintained new equipment, Bunt said.

Skilled workers had a head start and were better paid, he said.

He said innovators were reacting to the need for workers, the desire to create new technologies and a political move to a higher skilled workforce.

You need certainty in farming and new automation could bring this, he said.

General manager of Case IH, a company that manufactured tractors and harvesters, Pete McCann, said a lack of labour was partly driving companies to develop better technologies.

The biggest race in agriculture technology was that of unmanned farm equipment like autonomous tractors, McCann said.

He said connectivity issues made adoption of some technology impossible, as some farms still only had small portions covered by internet access.

Vehicles that could complete some tasks autonomously were already helping farmers be more efficient without as much labour as they were used to, he said.

Chief technology officer at SPS Automation, Scott Spooner, invented a drone that sprayed wilding conifers.

Unlike other large commercial drones that had short flight times, his drone charged a battery by using a petrol engine, Spooner said.

supplied/Supplied A drone sprays wilding conifers, a job that usually needs boots on the ground.

There was a shortage of labour to spray wilding conifers and a clear gap between what ground crews did and what helicopter operators could do, that a drone filled, he said.

The SPS drone did not need a drone operator on site as their drones could be run from a remote location by a skilled operator, he said.

The drones used artificial intelligence and identified invasive trees. It also calculated tree specific herbicide requirements, Spooner said.

Earlier this year the Government signalled an immigration reset and wanted to up-skill New Zealand's workforce, increase productivity and reduce the country's reliance on overseas labour.

Claire Hill came to New Zealand in 2019 on a working visa as a backpacker.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Claire Hill and Patsy O'Shea came to New Zealand as backpackers but stayed and now work as part of a skilled workforce.

She said low-skilled workers did not always have to remain in that position.

Hill worked in the tourism industry and was made redundant.

She then found work at the Ministry of Primary Industries and was now part of a team that was set up to respond to worker shortages made worse by Covid-19.

Young people should know that agriculture had space for skilled workers and those who studied science, technology, engineering and mathematics as university graduates, Hill said.