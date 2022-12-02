Farmers at Fieldays in Hamilton had a range of different emotions as they contemplated the future of farming this week.

As the sun finally came out and the deluge of rain ended on day two of the event, some farmers said they were positive about the continuing demand for New Zealand products.

But there was a general sense that the Government was not listening to farmer concerns, and the only way forward was to “batten down the hatches” and head into a sea of regulatory changes.

Shayne Gold, a sheep, beef and dairy farmer in Waikato, said farming was stressful because there were a lot of unknowns.

“Everything [regulations] just comes at you. They said this morning on the news that our productivity and exporting is the highest it's ever been for New Zealand. Someone needs to listen to that,” Gold said.

He said that the Government wanted to be seen as leaders, at the cost of the country's manufacturers.

Bureaucrats needed to spend a year on a farm and see how much money they put back into the economy, he said.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks about farm challenges at Fieldays.

A big dairy farm might earn $2 million, but put three-quarters of that back into the economy again, he said.

“It's hard work and then you go out to the pub, and everyone looks down their noses at you, asking if you're one of those polluting farmers. We plant more trees than anyone else in New Zealand, we fence our rivers, we do everything at a great cost. And we're still looked at by a lot of townies as the scum of the earth,” Gold said.

Earlier this year a Federated Farmers survey of more than 1000 farmers showed that farmer confidence was it its lowest since 2009.

Speaking at Fieldays, National Party leader Christopher Luxon said farmers were being hit with regulatory overload.

”It's really tough to be a farmer in New Zealand at the moment,” he said. “They feel very let down and very beat up on.

“They work incredibly hard and yet they're just struggling to get ahead because they have all this cost compliance, red tape, and bureaucracy coming at them.”

Gerhard Uys/Stuff From left, dairy farmer Lew Ringrose and sharemilker Glen Redwood

Lew Ringrose, a dairy farmer from Northland, said the dairy industry faced too many regulatory changes and increases in costs to produce milk.

But the milk price was good, and he was positive about the future of the industry.

Agriculture exports was holding the economy together, and it was a reason to be positive, he said.

He had seen many high and lows over 30 years of producing milk. Farmers had to be in the business for the long run, he said.

But he was not growing his business because costs like diesel, labour and fertiliser were very high at the moment, and he did not want to take unnecessary risks.

As an established farmer without any debt he did not face too many obstacles, but new entrants into farming would find it hard, he said.

A beef farmer from Northland, who did not want to be identified because he was on a number of corporate executive bodies, said he felt like “keeping his head in the sand” and ignoring new regulations on fresh water and carbon taxes.

It was not clear how many regulations would work on farms, and he would wait until he had surety before he made any changes, he said.

Gavin Brown, a kiwifruit grower from Te Puke in the Bay of Plenty, said, although inflation reduced some of his profits, there was good demand for kiwifruit and he was positive that this would continue.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff From left, kiwifruit growers Gavin Brown and Gavin Hume say there was demand for kiwifruit and this made them positive.

He said growers were told by Zespri to lower their use of nitrogen fertiliser and find alternatives.

Dave Manning, a fencing contractor in the kiwifruit industry, said he was affected by the cost of diesel, which he used a lot of.

He said because there was a shortage of skilled labour this year, kiwifruit growers harvested lower-quality fruit because new pickers did not yet have the skills to handle delicate fruit. They were also affected by severe weather events, like frost, that lead to fruit loss and lower income.

Less money for growers meant there was less to spread through the industry and this impacted his business, Manning said.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff From Left, Dave Manning and Phil Hayman said they had no option but to pay the bills and keep farming.

“The next 12 months is going to be the worst, we are surviving on the money from last season. There is nothing you can do about it,” he said.

Phil Hayman, an avocado grower from the Bay of Plenty, said growers simply had to keep on going and pay the bills.

He hoped they did not go backwards and were paid for their fruit, he said.

As a grower he did not have any other option but to continue farming and “hammer on”, he said.

He could not sell his business as no one would want to buy a business that faced increased challenges to operate in, he said.