Inflation and low hen numbers will squeeze egg prices next year

Lower hen numbers mean tighter supplies of eggs next year.

Inflation and a smaller flock of layer hens are likely to push up the price of eggs next year, egg producers say.

Director of the Egg Producers Federation Michael Brooks said inflation would largely determine the price of eggs next year.

But doubts among egg producers about how hen housing regulations would affect them also meant they were not expanding their operations, he said.

This meant fewer eggs would be available during the first few months of next year, Brooks said.

Under the new layer hen code of welfare, hen cages must be phased out by the end of this year, and hen numbers were down as farmers transitioned new systems.

The roll-on effect of pandemic also had an impact on the number of eggs available, he said.

Fifteen small free-range egg farmers had closed their businesses over the past two years, with no new free-range farms opening this year, Brooks said.

“If you haven't got the birds, you haven't got the eggs and then there's a tightness of supply,” Brooks said.

“Covid hammered the small free-rangers because supermarkets felt it was easier to deal with large-scale producers, as it guaranteed them certainty of supply countrywide,” Brooks said.

Smaller producers mostly sold to corner dairies, at farmers markets and to cafes, he said.

Because many cafes and farmers markets were closed during the pandemic, many free-range producers lost their clientele, Brooks said.

In October Stats NZ said grocery food prices were up by 9.7% compared to the year before.

Higher prices for barn-raised eggs contributed to the overall increase in food prices, Stats NZ said.

Barn-raised eggs cost 7.4% more in October than the month before, Stats NZ said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Frenz free-range chickens are being fed crushed mussels, rich in vitamins and omega 3, sourced from local aquaculture.

Brooks said eggs were one of the cheapest options for animal protein.

Per gram of protein a dozen barn raised eggs cost 6.65 cents, a dozen free-range eggs was 8.95c, beef was 10.88c , and lamb 10.10c.

Boneless chicken breast was however the cheapest at 6.55c.

These were the lowest prices available online at Countdown in September.

The price per gram of protein was calculated every three months. Prices could vary depending on supermarket decisions, Brooks said.

Brooks said flocks of small farmers generally had between 2000 and 8000 birds and made up about 2.5% of the egg industry, he said.

The loss of those farms did not have a significant impact on the market but as tourists came back there would be more demand for eggs and less supply available, he said.

As of December last year about 33% of the national flock was housed in colonies, 34% was free-range, 14% were barn raised and 20% were still housed in cages.

More farmers bought chicks to be raised as layers, but it took four to five months for hens to start laying, and the national flock would take time to grow, he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/stuff At the end of this year new welfare regulations meant the majority would be housing their flocks in barns, he said.

National manager of animal welfare at the Ministry for Primary Industries Gray Harrison said the use of conventional cages had been phasing out for 10 years.

From January 1 no egg production facility can use conventional cages, also known as battery cages.

Egg producers have the option to move to colony cages, barns and free-range systems.