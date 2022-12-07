Your barbecue might have to wait as wet weather delays sweetcorn harvest

Some large growing areas have not harvested any sweetcorn yet.

Your perfect summer barbecue might have to wait because sweetcorn harvests have been delayed by a week in the biggest growing areas, a grower says.

Chief executive of Leaderbrand Richard Burke said his firm were a week late with its sweetcorn harvest as the impact of a La Nina weather event meant wet weather and less sunshine than usual.

La Nina brought rainy conditions to the northeast of the North Island, and less rainfall to the lower and western South Island.

Leaderbrand, one of the country’s largest growers of sweetcorn, supplies more than half the market. It would begin its harvest later this week or even the weekend, Burke said.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Grilled smoky creamed corn

* Last-minute dinner sorted: Cook corn fritters with roast vegetable salad tonight

* You've been checking your sweetcorn wrong



Countdown and Pak’n Save had no fresh corn on the cob available via their online shopping sites on Wednesday.

Burke said this spring had consistent rainfall and lower temperatures than normal.

This affected crops that needed the sunshine and warm weather that Gisborne’s climate usually offered, he said.

But the last couple of weeks produced better weather and enough sunshine hours for corn to grow, he said.

General manager for the Fruit World Group Steve Higgs said the Gisborne and Hawke's Bay regions were large producers of sweetcorn.

Munching on a juicy cob of sweetcorn slathered in butter is a summer treat and it’s easy to grow your own.

Smaller grower regions in the north of the North Island had been harvesting for two to three weeks, he said.

Sweet corn was a popular vegetable, with sales going up and costs coming down when retailers offered deals like, for example, three cobs for $4, or 5 cobs for $7, he said.

Other fruit and vegetables like bananas, beetroot, cabbage, or celery were not as driven by price as sweetcorn was, he said.

With sweetcorn, as with other produce items, rising costs to grow had been a challenge, Higgs said

supplied/Supplied Corn is picked by hand at Leaderbrand farms. LeaderBrand is one of the largest sweet corn producers in the country.

Labour shortages meant farmers were only growing produce they believed they could harvest with a greatly reduced workforce.

Burke said last year supermarkets across New Zealand sold 1,149,002 corn on the cob in the 14 days before Christmas, or 57 ears of sweet corn every second.

A tip for checking the freshness of the corn was to look for a cob that had a tight green husk and was rounder and fatter at the ends, Burke said.

More settled weather would help later harvests that was handpicked throughout January, he said.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, New Zealand grew 190,000 tonnes of corn per year.