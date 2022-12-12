NZ's first rural telethon aims to raise one million meals

Wayne Langford's of Meat the Need is co-hosting NZ’s first rural telethon to raise meals for those in need. He’s excited and a tad nervous at what he might be asked to do for the fundraiser.

One of the hosts of the country’s first rural telethons is excited about its aim of raising one million meals to help fill foodbanks and community organisations for an entire year.

However, Federated Farmers vice president Wayne Langford admitted being a tad nervous at what he might have to do to help reach that ambitious goal.

At the end of next week Langford joked he was unsure if he would still have chest hair.

The Golden Bay man is one of the co-founders of charity Meat the Need the organisers of the rural telethon on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Country Calendar: Farming family tackle depression together

* Rush to distribute perishable food as foodbanks report soaring demand

* Farmers donate more than 1000 animals to Meat the Need for New Zealand foodbanks



The event will be livestreamed from Lincoln University across Facebook and YouTube and Meat the Need’s social media platforms.

And with Celebrity Treasure Island star Matt Chisholm hosting alongside Langford, plenty of high jinks are planned.

Supplied Matt Chisholm is co-hosting NZ’s first rural telethons and plenty of high jinks planned for the event which will be live-streamed.

Langford said there would be over 80 live crosses, including to celebrities, sports stars, and politicians as well as various farms, rural business, foodbanks, and people that had donated or supported the cause, across the country for the telethon, which has been dubbed ‘The Big Feed’.

It could be “bit rough and raw”: but they were determined to “have a crack at doing something, because at the end of the end of the day, the result was what we're after”.

Although Langford is no stranger to social media with 34,000 followers on Facebook, he did profess to a bit of nervousness about the 13 and a half hour gig dubbed ‘The Big Feed’ – and to some of the rumours he’d heard about what organisers had planned.

“I'm just worried about the different activities and whatnot they've got us doing and how much hair I'm going to have left on my chest at the end of the day,” he laughed.

Katherine Edmond/Supplied Wayne Langford is going to host ‘The Big Feed’, a livestreamed telethon that farmers can pledge livestock and milk to. The event is to raise funds, and food, for foodbanks and charity organisations.

Around 20% of the population in New Zealand suffered from food insecurity at any one stage during the year, stemming from socio-economic issues coming out of Covid, he said.

“As farmers we have realised how much we grow and produce, and we really want to do something about that,” he said.

Traditionally, the food parcels that were given out “weren’t of the highest quality”, so the idea was to help to change that and to add protein to what was given to families in need.

Meat the Need, a charity that connects farmer’s donations with families, got its start during the Covid-19 lockdown.

It’s now partnered with approximately 100 food banks across the country, and every month to six weeks distributes mince to the food banks and, in some areas, milk as well.

Donation options to the Telethon are varied; farmers can donate livestock, such as sheep, beef and deer; or milk via processors Fonterra and Miraka on the meattheneed.org website.

It’s also possible to make monetary donations, and to donate via text message by texting FEED to 206 to donate $3.