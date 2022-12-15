Border opens to more halal butchers, move expected to ease pressures in meatworks

In 2021 and 2022 44% of all red meat exports were Halal certified, this was 413,000 tonnes of meat, accounting for approximately $3.5 billion of export revenue.

The Government’s decision to add halal butchers to the work to residence green list will help the $3.5 billion export market to remain open, says meat exporters.

The announcement, made by Immigration Minister Michael Wood, allows halal butchers to join the green list from March, with applicants able to count time on a work visa from September 29, 2021 towards their work to residence requirement.

Federation of Islamic Associations general manager Sultan Eusoff said there had never been enough Halal butchers to meet demand.

This meant workers from overseas had to be given a pathway to enter New Zealand, Eusoff said.

Halal butchers had to be practising Muslims and had to qualify for New Zealand butchery standards, he said.

In December last year the Meat Industry Association called for a special visa for halal butchers to be introduced, because the religious requirement meant the shortage could not be addressed through training.

The work to residence pathway gave these workers surety that they could establish a life in a new country, he said.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said halal processing helped to increase the value of meat exports.

Having an animal processed by a halal butcher meant different parts of the same carcass could be sent to various markets around the world, Karapeeva said.

Middle East and South East Asian countries required halal slaughter as a market condition, with some local buyers requiring it, she said.

New Zealand relied on about 250 halal butchers, who made up about 1% of the total workforce, Karepeeva said.

Due to New Zealand’s small Muslim population and the nature of the job, the sector could recruit only 100 halal butchers locally and had to look overseas to fill vacancies, she said.

Halal slaughter required that the animal dies from the “halal cut” to the throat.

Animals at a meatworks were first stunned by an electric shock to render them unconscious, before they were slaughtered, Karapeeva said.

Alliance Group sales general manager Shane Kingston said Malaysia, the Middle East, Indonesia and Sweden were its most specific markets where halal supply was essential.

Halal provided flexibility in markets where Alliance had a significant ethnic customer base and places like the UK, EU and wider Asia where certain customers had halal messaging at the point of sale.

In 2021 and 2022 44% of all red meat exports were halal certified, this was 413,000 tonnes of meat, and accounted for about $3.5 billion in export revenue.

New Zealand exported halal certified meat to 64 countries over the past two years. Six of the top 10 destinations for the year were non-Muslim countries.

The largest market for New Zealand halal-certified meat was China, which had a large Muslim population.

Karapeeva said halal butchers and migrant workers played a critical role in helping local economies.

For example, 10 migrant workers allowed a night shift to run at a meatworks, which in turn gave work to 70 New Zealanders, she said.

Without sufficient labour, companies could be forced to reduce value-add processing by either sending more parts of the carcass for rendering into lower value meat and bone meal, or freezing carcasses, rather than further processing into value add chilled and bone-less cuts, she said.

This downgraded a carcass, which impacted the overall export value and the return to farmers, Karapeeva said.