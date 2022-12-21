Here's what it will take to get a lab-grown meat patty on your plate

At the moment, lab-grown chicken nuggets are a much pricier option. (File photo)

A lab-grown meat patty costs $26 to make and is not a more sustainable option than meat from animals yet, research shows.

A report by Te Puna Whakaaronui, an agricultural think tank that is part of the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Fit For A Better World initiative, showed there were still hurdles to overcome before lab-grown meat could be cost-effectively sold to the New Zealand public.

A spokesperson for Te Puna Whakaaronui said the cost of making the patties was coming down.

The cost of producing a cultured meat hamburger patty reduced from over $1 million in 2013, to about $26 last year, the report said.

Eat Just, a company approved to sell chicken nuggets in Singapore, had reported a US$50 (NZ$78.80) per chicken nugget production cost.

Te Puna Whakaaronui director Jarred Mair said when the alternative protein technology matured, products would have a lower carbon footprint than natural meat, and the price would continue to fall.

Commercial facilities that brought the price down would already operate from next year in some countries, he said.

Mair said different meats could be commercialised at different speeds, depending on cell structure and technology.

Chicken would progress the fastest, with a 110g chicken breast already costing US$1.70 to grow, he said.

Fish cells could be used forever, in contrast to meat cells that had to be continually harvested, Mair said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Daisy Labs produces dairy-identical proteins – including whey – using microbes rather than livestock.

A lot of decisions on whether lab-grown meat would work would not come from the food system but from macroeconomics tied to population dynamics, Mair said.

Cultured meat would not gain market share if it was more expensive, and worse for the environment than conventional farming, the report said. Its environmental footprint would depend on how it was produced and whether inputs like energy were produced sustainably.

Costs could be halved by using cultured meat as an ingredient in plant-based meat products, the report said.

Only Singapore and the Netherlands had approved cultured meat for eating, with only Singapore approving sales.

Deputy director for New Zealand Food Safety Vincent Arbuckle said a product such as a burger patty made from cell cultured meat was already covered by existing standards in the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code.

It would likely meet the definition of a novel food, and required a pre-market application to Food Standards Australia New Zealand for approval, Arbuckle said.

A new approval could take up to 12 months, he said.

The Te Puna Whakaaronui report said no one had applied for such licences in New Zealand yet.

It said consumer research showed the majority of people in New Zealand’s main export markets, China and the US, would be willing to at least try cultured meat.

Chemical and materials engineering lecturer Laura Domigan said cell-based proteins were not completely new to consumers, as 90% of rennet, an ingredient used to curdle cheese, was from lab-grown cells.

Rennet was originally sourced from enzymes found in cattle stomachs.

Domigan said, for the foreseeable future, New Zealand was privileged enough that it would not have to eat lab-grown meats, but the country had a moral obligation to work on new technologies for the rest of the world.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Suzanne Hodgkinson said she had not heard of any research into the nutritional availability of proteins or amino acids form lab grown meat.

It was not a case of either eating meat from animals or eating lab grown meat, but having a balance, Domigan said.

Protein researcher at Massey University Dr Suzanne Hodgkinson said she was not aware of any research in New Zealand or internationally on the nutrition and bioavailability of proteins and amino acids from lab grown meat.

She said the way science understood proteins had recently changed.

After it was noticed that there was still stunting amongst children given plant-based protein rations in countries where there was starvation the way different proteins were seen changed.

Proteins were made up of building blocks called amino acids. Not all the amino acids in food could be absorbed.

Amino acids of animal origin were highly available and easier for the body to break down, Hodgkinson said.

The research on lab-grown meat was still in its infancy with a lot of the focus on developing it and none on nutritional availability yet, she said.

For the nutrition from lab-grown meat to be the same as that from animals, the protein structure needed to be the same, she said.