Meat the Need rural telethon raises 1.2 million meals

Golden Bay farmer and Meat the Need co-founder Wayne Langford says he is humbled by the support the charity has received from around Aotearoa.

The first rural telethon has raised 1.2 million meals for foodbank parcels, smashing its original goal of 1 million and leaving its organisers “blown away” by the response.

Organised by charity Meat the Need, Thursday’s telethon dubbed the Big Feed aimed to help fill foodbanks and community organisations with mince and milk for a year.

Meat the Need co-founder Wayne Langford said the support the cause had received was “very, very humbling”.

The 13½-hour telethon was broadcast on social media with about 50 live crosses in all, including one to All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

“It was a pretty surreal feeling when it all wrapped up last night,” Langford said on Friday morning.

There were all kinds of high jinks: the Federated Farmers’ vice president had his hair cut by his sons, shore sheep, did some Scottish dancing and took part in an axe-throwing challenge.

It was fun, games and good times, but for a cause.

Langford said he was amazed at not only the number of meals, but the numbers of farmers that donated.

Donations could take the form of both animals and milk, as well as dollar amounts.

The charity Meat the Need got its start during the Covid-19 lockdown, and is now partnered with approximately 100 foodbanks across the country.

Every month to six weeks it distributed mince to the foodbanks and, in some areas, milk as well, which “completely changed the look” of food parcels, Langford said.

“We’re talking 6 to 8 litres of milk, and at least a kilo of mince, that’s breakfast every morning of the week and then some with milk, and a couple of meals at night as well out of the mince.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Golden Bay farmer Wayne Langford said it felt “surreal” to finish the rural telethon on Thursday night.

The telethon, which was co-hosted by Celebrity Treasure Island star Matt Chisholm, attracted extensive media coverage, featuring on Stuff, the AM show, Breakfast, 1 News and The Project.

Langford said 10 radio stations called in over the course of the day, too.

Mental health, a topic which Langford’s social media platform broached, was a reoccurring theme in interviews with farmers, he said.

Was it time for us to bury the whole Man Alone mythology of the rugged male individual, isolated from ordinary society once and for all?

“We can try, but I think it’s always going to be there a bit,” Langford said.

“But we’re certainly having a good crack at getting our men in particular to realise it’s okay to reach out and ask for help.”

Langford’s next short-term goal, after responding to messages and keeping track of donations that are still trickling in, was a visit to his local hairdressers over the weekend for a tidy up of his shorn locks.

“Thankfully, they didn't shave it right down to the bone. They left me a little bit, which is good.”