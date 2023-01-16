Deer farmer making more money from dog treats than venison sales

John Douglas at the Lyttelton Market, where he sells premium venison but is making more money through dog treat sales.

A deer farmer has discovered his “discards” can offer a more lucrative income stream than venison itself provides.

John Douglas, owner of the North Canterbury deer farm Lovat Downs, said he’d found even vegetarians would spend $70 on deer meat treats for their dogs.

Douglas came up with the idea to sell pooch-friendly dried venison, antler chews and dehydrated deer bones when his accountant asked him if he had anything of value in his freezer.

The freezer was usually used to keep meat or deer products that were seen as unusable cutoffs, or trim, after deer were sent to slaughter for premium venison.

READ MORE:

* New Southland venison processing plant opens for business

* Construction set to begin for new Alliance venison plant

* Promising prospects for venison boosted by US demand



Douglas sold venison and treats like salami sticks for human consumption at the Lyttelton Farmers Market from his own deer, but said “every second person walks by with a dog” and he decided to give dog treats a try.

He never thought discards would become a serious income stream, he said.

Douglas said the treats were still subject to food safety regulations, and he sent his deer for slaughter at a Ministry for Primary Industries-registered facility, where the meat was given a clean bill of health, before he had venison dried at a commercial facility, and deer antlers cut for dog chews.

The Lyttelton Farmers Market “really took off” after Covid lockdowns ended, he said.

STUFF Readers submitted their cutest Christmas pet photos as part of Neighbourly's Santa Paws competition.

The dried venison was pure meat with no additives or offal, he said.

The pet food market was not only lucrative locally but generated export revenue for New Zealand.

Chief executive of the Meat Industry Association, Sirma Karapeeva said pet food made from meat was a small category for meat exports, but grew steadily and was worth $102 million in 2021.

Some $50m worth of meat for pet food was sent to China every year, with $23m going to the United States and $8m to Australia, Karapeeva said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff John Douglas says venison sales picked up by Christmas.

General manager of sales at meat exporter Alliance Group Shane Kingston said fish, chicken and turkey were the main base ingredients for dry pet food, with beef, lamb and venison following.

The market was also expected to grow.

Chair of the New Zealand Petfood Manufacturers Association Richard Brake said through the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Fit For A Better World initiative the Government and industry aimed to grow the sector to $1 billion in exports within the next three to five years.