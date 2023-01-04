Resource Management Act overhaul raises questions about water

Deputy PM Grant Robertson announces the details of the overhaul of the "broken” Resource Management Act.

There are concerns about how the Natural and Built Environment Bill will affect farmers’ and growers’ use of water.

The bill is being introduced as part of the Government’s work to replace the 30-year-old Resource Management Act (RMA).

It had its first reading in November and is now before a select committee.

But chief executive of Irrigation New Zealand, Vanessa Winning, said the bill gave bureaucrats increased powers to review, shorten or cancel existing water consents and would affect the water use of every grower and farmer.

She said it would have influence over generations of growers.

READ MORE:

* Are dam consents stopping farmers from growing more food?

* Sticking plaster to patch Horizons' environmental rules

* Greens claim victory after climate change rules added to RMA



Winning said while regional councils retained their consenting power, three additional regulatory bodies would be formed to manage water consents.

The Environment Minister would also hold significant decision-making power, she said.

Environment Minister David Parker said under the current RMA, councils could use allocation plans for scarce resources such as water but had not, instead issuing consents on a first-come-first-served basis. This has not delivered the best economic outcomes and could be unfair, he said.

“The new system will require regional planning committees to have an allocation plan applying the principles set out in the Randerson Panel report, which was completed in 2020 after extensive consultation and input from interested parties. Those principles take into account fairness, efficiency and investment, such as in irrigation systems, while creating a process to access water for those currently unable to secure it,” Parker said.

DOUG FIELD/Stuff The Resource Management Act rewrite will mean more hoops for growers to jump through.

“These changes ensure we get the best economic return from water.”

Last year chief executive of Fish & Game NZ, Corina Jordan, said the new law would allow environmental regulatory processes to be influenced by politics.

Instead of embedding limits to provide for community values for freshwater – including life-supporting capacity of our freshwater ecosystems – the bill said freshwater should be protected to retain “ecological integrity”. This was an arbitrary phrase left to the minister of the day to define, Jordan said.

Winning said growers faced uncertainty about their water use because the existence of a new water allocation system was included in the bill but had not yet been defined and the industry did not know what form it would take.

Winning said the bill unfairly singled out farming. It defined farming and farm water plans, but did not do so for other industries that used a lot of water, she said.

The bill also paved the way for new and complicated consenting processes, she said.

The Government asked the food and fibre sector to secure New Zealand's economic wellbeing through exports as the country headed into a recession, but the new bill contradicted this, she said.

Water infrastructure needed to be prioritised and barriers removed to allow for water storage, she said.

Wining said feedback was needed from the industry on an 800-page document as soon as Parliament opened.

Irrigation New Zealand was working with other sectors and law firm Anderson Lloyd for advice on a submission.

The group asked for an extension to the January submission deadline, Winning said.

“We don’t want it to be an election issue as we want stability and certainty to make decisions and investments, it needs to be bipartisan and stand up to politics and idealogical views. Having it open to debate once Parliament reopens in February is key to that happening,” Winning said.