Palm oil by-product fed to cows 'could harm them'

Palm kernel expeller used to feed dairy cows may actually harm them, a new study shows.

Palm kernel expeller, known as PKE, is a by-product of the palm oil industry and is imported as cow feed.

The use of PKE is contentious, because of palm oil’s links to deforestation. The Green Party has pressured the Government to stop the import of PKE. Synlait paid farmers a premium for producing milk without feeding it to cows.

A University of Canterbury study showed some batches of imported PKE contained high enough levels of certain elements to harm cows that ate it.

In 2021 New Zealand was the world’s largest importer of PKE, and imported almost 2 million tonnes per year, or about 17% of global supply, costing over ​$800 million that year, the study said.

READ MORE:

* Greens pressure Government to stop palm kernel imports

* Synlait to pay farmers premium for producing milk without palm kernel

* PKE penalties could cost farmers thousands



PhD candidate in environmental science Hadee Thompson-Morrison said the study aimed to find out what the concentrations of the chemical elements in imported PKE were and how they compared to both maximum tolerable levels (MTL) for stockfeed and to cattle and cow feed requirements.

An MTL was a maximum level of an element that would not have a harmful effect on an animal’s health if they ate it, Thompson-Morrison said.

Some of the elements were very near or above these levels and that was a cause for concern, she said.

There was also a lot of variation between batches of imported PKE and variation between different elements, Thompson-Morrison said.

For example, traces of iron ranged from around 400 milligrams per kilogram to around 2400mg per kilogram. The MTL for iron was 500mg per kilogram.

supplied/Supplied Hadee Thompson-Morrison said the study showed PKE had to be investigated further.

Traces of phosphorus ranged from about 5000mg per kilogram to just over 7000mg per kilogram, above the allowed maximum levels of 6000mg per kilogram, she said.

The variation for aluminium traces found in PKE was large, from approximately 2​50mg per kilogram to 3000mg per kilogram, which exceeded an MTL of 1000mg per kilogram, Thompson-Morrison said.

With non-essential elements, such as aluminium, an animal could eat small amounts.But when they ate too much it became toxic and there were negative health effects, and could result in poisoning, she said.

For essential elements, such as copper and iron, if cows did not have enough they could become sick. But too much could make them sick again, she said.

There were also possible benefits to PKE, as animals that excreted it could add to nutrients that soil needed, which in turn could mean less fertiliser needed to grow grass for feed, she said.

The reuse of a biowaste, like PKE, was good as it created a circular bio-economy that minimised waste and reused nutrients, adding value to by-products, the study showed.

The effects of any excess elements contained in PKE on livestock would depend on various factors including the proportion of animals’ diets made up of PKE, as well as trace element interactions that might help or hinder their metabolism, she said.

Dairy cattle in New Zealand were routinely monitored for element concentrations in their livers.

Professor of agricultural innovation at the University of Otago Craig Bunt said there were other local alternatives for PKE.

STUFF Dairy farmers could switch to New Zealand-grown grain rather than imported PKE.

Hemp hulls had comparable nutritional value, he said.

However, in New Zealand the misuse of drugs act prohibited biowaste from hemp for animal feed. Other countries allowed the use of biowaste from hemp, but here it was taking too long to address policy and legislation roadblocks to sustainability, Bunt said.

Animal feed nutritionist from Complete Feed Solutions Natalie Chrystal said most nutritionists working with PKE in the country understood that PKE was high in certain elements and limited it in cow diets.

Thompson-Morrison said from conversation with industry it was clear not all farms monitored or used experts to work out feed rations and further investigation was needed.