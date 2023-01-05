1410 sheep shorn in eight hours: Shearers break 20-year-old world record

Two North Island shearers broke a 20-year-old world record by shearing 1410 sheep. Simon Goss, left, and Jamie Skiffington shore strongwool lambs for eight hours.

Two North Island shearers have broken a 20-year-old world record by shearing 1410 sheep.

Simon Goss, from Mangamahu, near Whanganui, and Jamie Skiffington from Rotorua, shore strongwool lambs for eight hours.

The pair shore for a standard 7am to 5pm day in two four-hour runs. They also broke for lunch and two smokos.

Goss said a shearer needed “a bit of grit and determination” to break a world record.

It was a tough day, and he could feel he had worked out, he said.

Shearers needed a good support team to work with them, who made sure everything ran smoothly, he said.

The shearing industry had changed over the last few years, Goss said.

Many shearers watched their diets, went to the gym, drank less and went for runs after work to keep up their fitness for their arduous work, Goss said.

Since April last year he and Skiffington began training with a personal trainer to build up to the record attempt, he said.

Skiffington said he felt “a bit tender” after setting the record, but had massages after every break that reduced lactic acid build-up.

He was in a “painful place” during their third session of shearing, he said.

His hips hurt the most, because he had to hold a sheep in position with his legs during shearing, Skiffington said.

The record was a stepping stone for them, and it ignited a dream for future records, he said.

Goss finished with 715 sheep, shearing 182, 179, 179 and 175 sheep per session. Skiffington shore 695 sheep, shearing 166, 175, 177 and 177 per session.

Both work as full-time shearers for Jeff Dawson Shearing in Rotorua.

The previous record was set in 2002 when Southern Hawke’s Bay farmer Justin Bell, and Whanganui shearer Sean Edmonds shore 1406 sheep in eight hours.

By lunchtime the pair had shorn 702 sheep, which was 18 fewer than the previous record.

They however picked up the pace and together shore 348, 354, 356 and 352 sheep over the four sessions, compared to tallies of 362, 358, 348 and 338 sheep of the previous record.