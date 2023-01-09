Alliance Group recruiting 200 migrant workers; still needs local labour in Southland

The Alliance Group's Lorneville plant near Invercargill is recruiting staff from overseas.

A Southland meatworks company is recruiting about 200 migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia in a bid to make up for its staffing shortfall.

Alliance Group manufacturing general manager Willie Wiese said staff absenteeism due to Covid-19 and ongoing labour shortages meant the co-operative was continuing to face processing constraints at its plants.​

“We are doing everything we can to ramp up capacity, however like all meat companies, there are some delays for farmers,” Wiese said.​

“We have recruitment plans under way to help make up the [staffing] shortfall, including about 200 migrant workers arriving in the country over January and February, with the first workers already arriving from the Philippines.”​

READ MORE:

* Meat processors searching for skilled staff during challenging times

* Shipping delays and staff shortages bite the meat industry

* Alliance given green light for 100 overseas workers



Workers would also arrive from Indonesia, he said.​

The company encouraged anyone interested in employment opportunities at its plants to “get in touch”.​

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon said there had been massive delays for farmers wanting to get their stock to the meatworks.

He welcomed the addition of 200 migrant workers to help the Alliance Group.

“Any help is going in the right direction,” he said.

Other meatworks companies were also struggling with staffing shortages, Dillon said.

“It’s frustrating, but we are lucky we have got plenty of feed at the moment. But if we don’t get this problem sorted shortly, it’s going to lead to bigger issues. Those mouths that should be gone [from the farm] will still be consuming feed.”

Supplied/Stuff Alliance Group manufacturing general manager Willie Wiese encourages anyone interested in employment opportunities at its plants to get in touch.

Wiese said its Lorneville plant near Invercargill resumed processing on January 4 after a Christmas-New Year break and was operating six chains, but not at the required capacity.​

Subject to labour availability, the company planned to operate seven chains at Lorneville in the near future.​

“We are moving animals around, using our network across both islands to maximise processing.”​

The co-operative was prioritising space for its loyal platinum and gold farmers, he said.

The Alliance Group was also granted approval to hire about 100 migrant workers in both 2019 and 2020 to deal with staff shortages during the peak processing season. In 2021, few seasonal workers were entering the country due to Covid-19.

Natasha Martin/Stuff Silver Fern Farms said it was also getting in overseas staff this summer. (file photo)

Southland’s Blue Sky Pastures meat processing company, which hires about 400 people, is recruiting 62 overseas workers, from Samoa, Fiji and Indonesia for this summer's lamb processing season.

Despite this, the company’s people and capabilities manager Gary Andrews said it “did not have much of a manning issue” and was not dropping production.

Blue Sky Pastures had made the call to fill some of its positions from overseas rather than hiring staff from other Southland meat companies.

“We would be pulling staff out of the Alliance Group or Silver Fern Farms, and they would be doing the same to us, so we have taken a very unilateral view and helped each other out [by recruiting from overseas],” Andrews said.

A spokesperson for Silver Fern Farms, which at peak capacity employs up to 7000 workers across its 14 sites in New Zealand, said it was also getting in overseas staff this summer.

The company’s overall labour situation was better than in 2021, when it was 1000 workers down.

Overseas migrants were important, but were a small percentage of the workforce.

“We need to be employing New Zealanders ... and we have got lots of work under way to attract and retain New Zealanders,” the spokesperson said.