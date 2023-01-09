Egg shortage will continue for months while farmers raise another 300,000 laying hens

Eggs have been in short supply on some supermarket shelves.

It may take a few months for the egg shortage to get back to normal, says an industry leader.

Egg Producers Federation director Michael Brooks said the country had about 3.5 million egg laying hens, but needed about 3.8m to assure a constant supply of eggs.

To get laying hen numbers up would take months, because a chick that hatched today would not lay eggs for another four or five months, he said.

An egg shortage had been making headlines over the past few weeks and Brooks earlier warned inflation and the cost of new hen housing could cause egg prices to increase this year.

Under the new layer hen code of welfare, hen cages were phased out at the end of last year and hen numbers were down as farmers moved to new production systems.

Fifteen small free-range egg farmers had closed over the past two years, with no new free-range farms opening last year, Brooks said.

Supermarkets preferred buying from large egg suppliers that provided consistency and national coverage.

The rebound in international tourist numbers had also put additional pressure on the egg industry, Brooks said.

Overseas visitor arrivals were up nearly 160,000 in the year to October, according to Stat NZ.

Some supermarkets had experienced shortages, while others seemed to have consistent supply, Brooks said.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said 92 million eggs were produced in the year to June 2022.

That was down 9.1% from the 101.2m in 2021 and the lowest level of egg production since 2016. It was also the biggest drop in nearly 20 years, when records began, Olsen said.

Supplied Director of the Egg Producers Federation Michael Brooks says it will take months for egg production to bounce back to normal.

Fewer eggs and higher demand meant prices had risen, he said.

Egg prices had risen to $5.93 a dozen in November, up 16% from a year earlier, according to Stats NZ Food Price Index.

Prices were even higher in October, at $6.28 a dozen, Olsen said.

Brooks said a decision last year by supermarkets to not take eggs from colony systems after 2027 was a big contributor to the current egg shortage.

In 2012 egg farmers were told by the government to move from caged hens to either a free-range, colony or a barn raised system.

But a third of the egg industry had already switched to colony systems, and those farmers would have to again move to free-range or barn raised systems at considerable cost, Brooks said.

Despite hens in colonies being accepted under animal welfare regulations supermarkets still chose to not allow it, he said.

Brooks said a better approach for supermarkets would have been to allow free-range, colony and barn raised eggs and let consumers decide what they wanted.

Some lower income consumers could not afford free-range eggs, he said.

Changing a caged chicken shed to a colony shed was the easiest and least costly, he said.

Equipment for chicken farms was mostly imported from Europe and there were delays getting it into the country, Brooks said.

Farmers were not subsidised to make changes and some could not afford to make the transition, he said.

Economic analysis showed to move from Moving from a cage system to a colony cost about $1m . but a free-range system required farmers to buy a large area of land at even greater cost, Brooks said.