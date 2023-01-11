Westgold butter sued in US over packaging

Irish butter producer Ornua says the packaging of New Zealand’s Westgold butter is too similar to its packaging of the Irish Kerrygold butter and has gone to a US court.

Premium New Zealand butter brand Westgold could lose a lawsuit in the United States challenging the similarities of its packaging to Irish butter brand Kerrygold, says a commercial law expert.

Irish butter producer Ornua claimed Westgold’s butter packaging in the US was too similar to the packaging of Kerrygold butter.

Westgold is owned by the Westland Dairy Company. Its chief executive Richard Wyeth said legal notice from Ornua had been received.

“While we would prefer that consumer taste be the ultimate judge, we will vigorously defend the claims made,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Whittaker's-inspired Mother's Day sleeves demonstrates lack of trademark law awareness in NZ

* Westland Milk to spend $40 million on upgrading its Hokitika factory

* Westland Dairy Company appoints chief executive



Westgold’s distinctive packaging was linked to its West Coast heritage, Wyeth said.

But commercial law professor at the University of Auckland, Alex Sims, said Westland could lose the case.

Just because a company used packaging in its own country did not mean it could use it in another, Sims said.

Similarities between products were not always deliberate, she said.

New Zealand butters were much better than US butters and as a result Westgold butter was more of a threat to Kerrygold in the US, than Kerrygold butter would be to Westgold in New Zealand, she said.

supplied/Supplied Irish butter producer Ornua said Westgold’s branding was too similar to that of Westgold.

An Ornua spokesperson said the company put the highest priority on protecting the Kerrygold’s distinctive brand and would not allow infringement of its branding or trademarks.

Business Desk reported the lawsuit was aimed at stopping Westland from advertising, marketing, distributing or selling butter products using a trademark and trade dress that were similar to Ornua’s federally registered Kerrygold trademarks and trade dress.

A brand’s trade dress described the look and feel of a product that identified and differentiated its source.

Sims said in this case trade dress was more of a concern than a registered trademark.

Consumers did not have perfect recollection when it came to products and could mistake the one product for the other, she said.

Westgold’s packaging for the US product was different to its packaging in New Zealand.

In New Zealand it featured a Tui on one product and blades of grass on another product.

Ornua said it attempted to negotiate with Westland, without success.

Sims said Westgold could have removed the cow at the beginning of negotiations.

Westgold’s US packaging included a cow and the words “grass fed", which was similar to Kerrygold.

They were not included on packaging in New Zealand.

Sims said compensation for cases like this in the US were large.

She said the gold colour of both brand’s packaging was another subtle issue as it indicated a premium product.

Last year Westgold butter was sold at 550 Walmart stores in 19 US states, the company said.

A 227g pack of Westgold butter sold on the Walmart website for US$3.76 (NZ$5.90) discounted from US$4.18. Kerrygold of the same size sold for US$4.18.

The lawsuit could throw a spanner in the works of Westgold’s expansion into the United States.

Westland sales general manager Hamish Yates said the launch of Westgold into Walmart stores was a first step in the company’s global expansion plan.

US consumers were butter users and often had multiple brands and types of butter in their kitchens for different purposes,” Yates said.

The Ornua spokesperson said Kerrygold was the number one imported butter and number two butter overall in the US.

Ornua has previously successfully opposed registration of a rival butter company in Europe using the name Kerry Maid.

The courts found that there was both visual and phonetic similarity between the two products.