The truth about owning backyard chickens: 'They poop everywhere'

As New Zealand’s egg shortage continues to bite, people are rushing to buy backyard chickens – but it's not as easy as it might seem.

By and large the amount you spend on chooks and products well surpasses anything saved on your eggs.

Add in the dirty details of mites, chicken poo and egg bound hens and these birds aren’t for the fainthearted.

Then there is the chicken and the egg argument.

* Controversy over lack of eggs has been years in the making

* Egg shortage isn't because NZ's farmers are silly and lazy

* Can't get eggs? The solution could be something you usually tip down the sink



While eggs are in short supply at the grocery store, the egg-laying hen is also hard to come by with some sellers predicting a six-month wait list.

Chicken owner and bird lover Angelique van Zuylen​ is a manager at Chook Manor in Christchurch. It sells anything to do with hens, apart from the hen itself.

“There has definitely been more product sold, people are buying their own hens,” she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Responsible chicken owner Marcia Butterfield with Nightshade. “Chickens are my favourite animal,” she says.

Supermarkets are rationing eggs or have empty shelves as demand for the protein soars after the planned phase-out of cage eggs caught up with farmers and suppliers.

But it is costly to own a hen. To begin your journey you’ll need a coop, a feeder, pellets, wood shavings and mite deterrent dirt.

Each hen cost about $20, and you’ll have to spend about $40 on feed per month for about four hens.

Van Zuylen said a family of four would need five hens, minimum. “We say always buy an uneven number of hens, you get one egg per day from a good hen.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Chicky Bikkie does some weeding.

Chook Manor is importing new coops made from recycled plants to offer Kiwis the same option offered in Holland, where it is not uncommon for a townhouse resident to own hens.

She recommended the brown shaver or hyline breeds as the best layers.

Despite being a chicken enthusiast, she acknowledged there were downsides to ownership.

“They are very messy, so the bigger the space, the better. A smaller confined space will cause them to smell bad.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Feeding time with Wilder Ensor, 4, and Edie Ensor, 6.

Common issue like scaly leg, worms, mites and egg bound hens could mean big vet bills too.

”In all honesty you don't get much of a return, and it is more of a hobby... once you spend all that money, you would probably be paying a lot more than you would if you bought a carton of eggs a week.”

Owen Pratt at Hamilton Heritage, which sells 12 to 14-week-old laying chickens for $50, won't have any laying hens available until April, after a new year rush from newly-interested Kiwis.

North Canterbury Stock Feed supplies said there was a waiting time of six months to get a laying brown shaver or hyline hen.

Staffer Kim Webster said there had been huge demand this year. The business received an average of 15 calls a day from customers.

“The last few weeks has been crazy ... we have been out since the 30th of December.”

The SPCA suggested purchasing hens only with careful consideration.

”Before you decide to adopt chickens, it is important to carefully consider whether you have the time, resources, knowledge, as well as the right environment to care for them properly,” a spokesperson said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Chicky Bikkie out for a morning squawk.

Chickens needed a safe and enriching environment to live in, away from other animals that may harm them.

“Ensure that perches allow all your chickens to perch at the same time. The perches should not be positioned directly over other perches, or areas where food and water is provided.”

The SPCA suggested creating nest boxes with appropriate bedding, such as straw or wood shavings.

Some food-grade diatomaceous earth can be added to the bedding in the nest boxes to help with parasite control.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Ellie the hen spent years laying eggs at her North Canterbury home. But she fancied a change - and is now Elliot the rooster.

The welfare of the chicken was most important.

“Chickens should be checked daily for changes in their health, such as looking for wounds, feather loss, scaly legs and parasites, such as red mite and basically just to check their general health.”

Don’t forget putting down the sick chook, if need be.

Christchurch resident Marcia Butterfield has spent $40 to $60 each time an unwell hen has needed to be euthanised. She spent $150 on one hen for a round of antibiotics and treatments.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Van Zuylen’s orpington hen, Bessie.

Butterfield has seven hens all up, all bantams – a smaller hen with a smaller egg.

She does this for love. “My partner can’t stand chickens.

“They poop everywhere, they roam free-range, they don’t eat any weeds, they don't help in the garden despite what you think, and they eat all the veggies and break in to the glasshouse.”

She spent about $50 a month on hen feed and $1800 on a mite resistant coop.

Still, Butterfield has to buy extra eggs as her little bantams don’t lay every day.

One of the worst jobs was mites, she said. While cleaning out the hen house she had mites walk up her arms and climb inside her clothes, before the mite resistant coop arrived.

But she loves her hens. “Chickens are my favourite animal I have had chickens for nine years.

”I like the way they move.”

All in all, getting hens was an eggsellent decision, she said.