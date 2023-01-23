SDC halts prosecutions after Environment Court rebuff

Peter Chartres high up on his Te Anau Downs Station with two of his dogs Jake and Mac.

The Southland District Council has halted a brace of prosecutions after the failure of its legal action against Te Anau Downs Station owner Peter Chartres.

It has also told the Ministry for the Environment that the Environment Court’s decision on the case may be in conflict with the intent of national aspirations about protecting significant indigenous vegetation, as written into the Resource Management Act.

The court last year emphatically rejected the council’s attempt to gain an enforcement order to prevent further clearances on the station, which is surrounded by conservation land.

Chartres successfully defended his actions as no more than the longstanding farming practice of clearing regrowth bracken, manuka scrub and exotic noxious weeds from previously cleared areas.

He and his supporters greeted the decision – after which he was awarded $300,000 costs – as a victory for existing use rights.

The council said the case had highlighted the difficulties of operating in the realm of the Resource Management Act and associated government regulations.

The council’s infrastructure and environmental services manager Jane Parfitt has confirmed that since then the council has withdrawn two prosecutions.

One related to Te Anau Downs – an alleged breach of an interim court decision to cease clearances.

There was little merit in the council pursuing this prosecution in light of the latest findings, she said.

A prosecution against Hokonui Hills Ltd, also relating to the clearance of indigenous vegetation, had also been withdrawn as there was now “a high level of uncertainty’’ about whether it would succeed.

John Hawkins/Stuff The Southland District Council – reviewing the performance ofits Inferastrucure and Environmental Services group.

As well as contacting the Environment Ministry about the conflict it saw between the court decision and aspirations outlined in the RMA, the council made a submission on the new environmental legislation which will replace the Resource Management Act – that the new system needed clarity about existing use rights.

Chartres maintained the essential problem lay more with the council allowing staff members to function without oversight. It also exposed how staff misinterpreted RMA and District Plan rules.

Seven surveying, engineering and planning firms last year wrote to the council last November – before the Charters decision – with acute criticisms of the performance and attitude of its Infrastructure and Environmental Services group.

Parfitt said an external review covering many of the issues they raised was already under way when their letter was received. She said McIntosh had asked the group manager to consider whether the letter brought to light any further issues that needed to be pursued.

The final review would be reported to the council in the first quarter of this year, she said.