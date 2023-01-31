Natural fibres are all the rage so why not wool?

Wool is sustainable, has properties that can’t be replicated by synthetics and is better for the planet than synthetic alternatives, but has not had any value for decades

Wool is sustainable, has properties that can not be replicated by plastic and is better for the planet than synthetic alternatives, so why does is it almost worthless for farmers?

Campaign for Wool general manager Tom O’Sullivan blames a lack of innovation, limited local processing capacity, and poor industry collaboration all play a role in the low demand and price for strong wool.

O’Sullivan said a big problem was that strong wool was sold at auction to overseas buyers, but the industry lost track of where and how it was used after that.

Treating it like a bulk commodity was part of the problem, he said.

In 2010 the O’Sullivan’s family farm wool brought in $80,000 a year, but it now cost the farm about $25,000 a year.

In contrast, merino, which is finer, could sell for between $10 to $20 a kilogram, depending on its quality, he said.

But the merino industry had relationships from the farm to the end users, and created value, he said.

New Zealand produced about 120,000 tonnes of wool a year, with 85% of that being strong wool.

Strong wool sold for between $2 to $3 a kilogram, he said.

BREMWORTH Cavalier Corporation’s New Zealand wool carpet business, Bremworth, produced its last roll of synthetic carpet in May 2021.

A lack of industry collaboration was partly to blame, with many groups operating in silos, O’Sullivan said.

Strong wool was mostly used for carpets, which demonstrated the lack of innovation, O’Sullivan said.

Wool was a commodity in a time when it lost market share to cheaper synthetic fibres, and the industry did not come up with other uses for it, he said.

However, recently there had been more consumer awareness of wool, which was driven by the the damage plastics caused to the environment, he said.

Young consumers wanted non-plastic options, and wanted to know what their products were made of, he said.

Last week alone, O’Sullivan received four phone calls from people who had ideas on how they wanted to use wool in a business.

Last year he hardly received any such calls, he said.

A big problem is that many innovative ideas only used small amounts of wool, with the bulk still sold at low prices.

One fairly easy win would be to use more wool to replace synthetic insulation and carpets in buildings, he said.

But architects might be hesitant to replace synthetic products that are proven to work, and had undergone stringent testing and adhered to building requirements like being fireproof, he said.

The entire building industry knew about synthetic Pink Batts and understood what it could and could not do, he said.

There were not yet the same standards for wool options, he said.

Supplied Campaign for Wool general manager Tom O'Sullivan, says different types of wool products on the market can push up demand and price.

Most wool products were also processed overseas, which added shipping costs and gave it a bigger carbon footprint.

During the 1950’s New Zealand began outsourcing manufacturing, which lead to collapse of the local processing capacity, and the skills associated with it.

Farmers would only get a better wool price once there was demand for the wool, he said.

Chief executive of T&R Interiors, a company that makes wool carpets and acoustic panels for commercial buildings, Natasha Thwaite, said the rise of environmental conscious consumers was the biggest opportunity to get back market share for wool in decades.

Thwaite said the initial hurdle to get wool products in to the market was to pass the industry standard fire test.

It took more than 50 fire tests, she said.

Wool, when exposed to a certain amount of heat would burn very well, she said.

Synthetic fibres passed the fire test by shrinking away from the flames, wool didn’t.

Wool was good for firefighter clothing because embers would not burn through, but it was not good for passing fire surface rating tests for buildings, she said.

T&R Interiors now faced the next hurdle, gaining a green certificate or an environmental product declaration, which were increasingly common for products used in a building, she said.

These certificates were based on the carbon lifecycle of a product.

Despite being seen as sustainable, the lifecycle of wool for the certificate took into consideration the farm, the methane produced by sheep and the carbon released as the wool decomposed at end of its life, Thwaite said.