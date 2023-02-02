Oat milk trade-off: Fewer greenhouse gases, but less profit, study shows

A new study showed growing oats for milk uses 70% less land per litre than dairy.

Oat milk has a much lower greenhouse gas footprint than cow milk for every litre produced, a new study shows, but farmers make less money from it.

The study, commissioned by Boring Oat Milk and Agmardt, showed oat farming released only 7% of the greenhouse gases that were emitted by dairy farming on a per-litre-of-milk basis.

Oats also used 70% less land than dairy to produce a litre of milk.

The debate around the nutritional and environmental benefits of oat and cow milk continues, with Riddet Institute research last year showing plant-based milk alternatives contained only a fraction of the nutrition of cows’ milk.

Boring Oat Milk founder Morgan Maw said the latest research was commissioned to get data on the impact of oat farming in the New Zealand context, because most data used was from international studies.

Maw said dairy farmers could reduce their carbon footprint by including oats in their farm system.

If dairy farmers converted 10% of their land into oat crops, they would reduce their emissions by 7%, but would make 12% less profit from the overall farm operation.

The study also explored how an oat crop could complement a local regenerative agricultural system.

It showed dairy farming was still more lucrative than growing oats. A dairy farm that did not grow any oats made twice the money the highest-earning crop system made.

Maw said the considerably higher returns from dairy meant farmers were less likely to move to arable farming.

When one of the few justifications for dairy farmers to combine their land use with oats was to reduce greenhouse gas, but at the cost of profit, it made it challenging to convince farmers to change, Maw said.

LAWRENCE SMITH Founder of Boring Oat Milk, Morgan Maw, says higher returns from dairy mean farmers are less likely to move to arable farming.

“This is one of the biggest hurdles we face in reversing climate change, but at some stage we have to put the planet before profit, as the true cost to our future generations can’t yet be determined,” said Maw.

The study showed nitrogen leaching was less from oat fields when compared on a per-litre-of-milk-produced basis, but was higher on a per-hectare basis.

The Ministry for Primary Industries already backed projects to see how regenerative farm systems could work in New Zealand.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Regional economic and development minister Stuart Nash and New Zealand Functional Foods acting chief executive Roger Carruthers at the Government's announcement it will invest up to $6m into the Southland-based oat milk factory.

There was not a set definition for what the term regenerative meant, but the study said the movement had a vision of agriculture that regenerated the natural world while producing “nutrient-dense” food and providing farmers with good livelihoods.

Five farming systems across Otago and Southland were part of the study, with an intensive crop farm, farms that had both crops and livestock, dairy farms and a dairy farm that grew 10% of its land to oats, included.