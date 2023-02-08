Zespri moves to liquidate company that illegally exported kiwifruit vine cuttings to China and owes $12m in damages

Smiling Face and its owner Haoyu Gao illegally exported Zespri’s gold kiwifruit cuttings to China.

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri has successfully applied to the High Court to liquidate the company of a kiwifruit grower who illegally exported its gold kiwifruit cuttings to China.

Smiling Face, its owner Haoyu Gao and Zespri had been in and out of the courts since 2018.

A Zespri spokesperson said in 2020, the High Court found Gao had fraudulently offered to sell Zespri’s kiwifruit varieties and the right to licence them to parties in China.

Zespri was about $15m in damages, the spokesperson said.

This decision was upheld by the New Zealand Court of Appeal, and leave to appeal to the Supreme Court was declined.

However the $15m was reduced to $12.1m after an appeal by Gao in 2021.

Zespri lawyer Katherine Evans said Zespri had taken enforcement action against Smiling Face and Gao’s assets in New Zealand and continued to work with the court-appointed liquidators throughout the process.

Zespri and the kiwifruit industry had invested significant amounts of money in the development of innovative kiwifruit cultivars, she said.

The decision also provided important clarification on the global framework for plant variety rights, she said.

These were increasingly important for horticultural and seed industries, Evans said.

Zespri continued to explore potential recognition and enforcement of the New Zealand judgement in China, Evans said.

Zespri chairperson Bruce Cameron said in an update to shareholders last year that the latest estimates showed there were about 7000 hectares of unauthorised Gold 3 plantings in the Sichuan Province in China, and another 3000ha to 4000ha grafted in other growing regions outside of Sichuan.

Zespri previously alleged the breach of the New Zealand industry's kiwifruit intellectual property put billions of dollars of future exports at risk and threatened the livelihoods of almost 3000 orchardists.

In the initial court case Zespri said Gao’s agreement to supply gold kiwifruit to a Chinese grower was an infringement of Zespri's rights under the Plant Varieties Rights Act.

During the court case Gao alleged he did not actually supply the cuttings as he “got cold feet”.

Zespri had hired private investigators to identify five Chinese orchards that planted its G3 and G9 varieties.