Farmers' survey finds many struggling mentally due to economic conditions

A mob of sheep moving over the Hakataramea bridge near Kurow in North Otago.

A survey has shown farmers are struggling due to economic conditions with 70.3% saying their mental health and wellbeing has been affected.

For the first time, Federated Farmers asked farmers how they were coping mentally to include the findings in their January confidence survey.

A total of 1103 farmers across the country responded, 70.3% said they were being impacted, only 18.2% said they were not; 11.5% were unsure.

Dairy farmers comprised the biggest percentage saying yes – 73.2% with the regions headed by Otago-Southland (75.8%), West Coast Tasman Marlborough (74.5%) and Auckland Northland (63.2%).

Most survey respondents came from dairy (547) followed by meat and wool (547).

Golden Bay dairy farmer Wayne Langford, of Takaka, a mental health advocate for farmers, said there was a lot of uncertainty for farmers.

“What is causing concern is the drop in produce prices in beef and sheep and the pressure on dairy. At the same time interest rates are rising 1.5% above household mortgage rates.

“The best thing to try to do is to have a plan and do it and keep budgets up to date. They need to focus on things they can control, not on things they can’t control like rising interests rates.

Katherine Edmond/Supplied Farmers’ mental health advocate Wayne Langford advises farmers to focus on what they can control.

“You can work on your performance on farm and costs on farm.”

He said it was important to keep talking to neighbours and other farmers.

“Farmers have got a lot better at talking to each other.”

His advice to the Government was to realise businesses were struggling and do what they could to lessen the impact and support the sector.

“They need to be looking at the immigration policy. We’re OK on the farm here but support businesses are struggling like farm machinery repair guys.”

Farmers’ greatest concerns, according to the survey, were, in order, climate change policies and Emissions Trade Scheme, debt, interest rates and banks and regulation, compliance and input costs.

"It’s not just inflation and rising farm input costs," Federated Farmers president and economic spokesman Andrew Hoggard said.

David Unwin/Stuff Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard says it is not just rising costs and inflation.

He criticised proposed replacement resource management legislation.

“It took 30 years for the existing RMA (Resource Management Act) and amendments to swell to a bloated and tortuous 800-plus pages.

“The call was for something simpler, less cumbersome and costly but the proposed new legislation is just as lengthy.”

Labour shortages were a worry as well with 46.2% of respondents saying it has been harder to recruit staff in the past six months, mainly in arable (59.4%) and dairying (56.6%).

They wanted the Government to contain spending, enforce polices to boost productivity and reduce debt and taxes,

The survey showed farm profitability had declined with 28.4% saying they made a profit, a drop of 26.7% from July 2022 when 55.1% reported making a profit

Arable farmers headed the list of those who said economic conditions were bad (78.1%) and even more predicted conditions would worsen (93.8%).

Other sectors expecting grim months ahead were dairy (85%), and meat/wool (83%).

Other statistics from the survey: