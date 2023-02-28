The dragon wakes, as China opens its borders it will need more food from New Zealand

After one of the strictest Covid zero policies in the world finally lifted in December, consumer behaviour in China will determine how much New Zealand milk and meat the country will need.

Dairy insights manager at NZX, Stuart Davison, said after China reduced its Covid zero policies in December there was a risk of increased Covid infection rates, and a drop in consumer spending on food.

However, the market would stabilise as infection rates decreased and consumers began spending again, Davison said.

Total dairy exports to China were down 18% in 2022 compared to 2021, he said.

China played a massive role in the global dairy market, with dairy prices depressed when Chinese imports slowed, Davison said.

There were, however, already signs of increased milk product consumption, Davison said.

There had also been reports of restaurants buying more goods and Chinese importers showing more interest in export products, he said.

Exporters would benefit because Chinese consumers saw milk as an important nutritional need to build immunity, and during the pandemic the Chinese government advised consumers to drink more milk, he said.

Last year Fonterra launched a nutritional supplements brand, Nutiani, that it hoped would find a place in China’s nutrition market.

Ng Han Guan/AP In November Beijing residents bought fresh vegetable from street vendors because restaurants were closed in some districts. Dining out is a big part of Chinese culture, and as its lockdown policies are lifted, the country will need to import more meat and milk from New Zealand.

However, China was one of the biggest dairy producers in the world and had a lot of local surplus stock that households would need to consume before an increase in dairy imports was needed, Davison said.

China was New Zealand’s biggest export market for whole milk powder.

One way Chinese consumers used New Zealand whole milk powder was mixing it with water to drink as reconstituted milk instead of fresh milk, he said.

They bought large consumer sized bags of whole milk powder, he said.

As a result of lockdowns Chinese consumers drank less of their locally produced liquid milk, he said.

The Chinese dairy industry responded by drying its liquid milk stocks into whole milk powder for local consumption, he said.

In turn less whole milk powder was needed from New Zealand, he said.

Marketers predicted there would be an uptick in the first three to six months of this year, he said.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva, said the latest export data for January showed beef and lamb exports were down on a year ago.

But China continued to be the meat industry’s largest market, with exports worth $244m in January, down from $398m on a year earlier, but represented 40% of total red meat sales for the month, Karapeeva said.

Beef exports were exceptionally good throughout 2022, with a decline in January probably due to uncertainty caused by the rapid change in China’s Covid-19 policies in mid-December, she said.

supplied/Supplied Dairy insights manager at NZX, Stuart Davison says New Zealand milk exporters will benefit from opened borders as Chinese consumers consider milk as an important nutritional supplement.

A lot of New Zealand meat was consumed in the food service industry, and as Chinese consumers were able to go out and dine, demand for New Zealand meat would increase, she said.

Consumer spending statistics over the Chinese New Year period often showed what the market would do, Karapeeva said.

Some consumers were trading down to cheaper proteins and dining out less in restaurants, she said.

Alliance Group sales general manager Shane Kingston, said the speed of China’s recovery in food service was heavily dependent on the speed of recruiting and retraining staff, which could take some time.

Chinese meat importers were more confident about buying larger volumes of meat again, he said.

Supplied Alliance Group has announced a deal with British global retailer Marks & Spencer to supply Singapore with premium branded meat products, says general manager of sales, Shane Kingston.

China was however not immune to the economic challenges that the rest of the world faced and there would be some scaling back of consumer spending, she said.

Fonterra chief executive for greater China, Teh-han Chow, said in the last month there had been more consumption of milk products after consumers started moving around again.

This all coincided with the Spring Festival Lunar New Year on January 22, a period when many people travelled, he said.

A significant portion of Fonterra’s business was dependent on the mobility of people, that included people going to shopping malls, visiting tourist sites, or simply walking into a convenience stores, Chow said.

Fonterra ingredients was used in a variety of bakery, beverage, snack and dining products, he said.

Chinese government statistics showed about 308 million people travelled the Spring Festival this year, he said.

While this was an increase of 23% over the previous year and the highest since 2020, it was still only 89% of pre-Covid travel levels, Chow said.

“Across our customers, we’ve had a mixture of results in January, with some up, and some down. While we are confident that consumption will return, the degree and timeline is not known and likely a little bumpy.”

Chow said there was growing demand for everyday wellbeing and nutrition products.

Chinese authorities told him all measures, such as disinfection of cold-chain food products in warehouses and market channels stopped on 8 January, he said.