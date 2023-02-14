Esk Valley vineyards completely flooded and facing long recovery

Some vineyards in Esk Valley in Hawke’s Bay are completely flooded and there will be a long-lasting effect on the wine industry in the area, a grower says.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chairperson Hinewai Ormsby declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, after 100 homes in Esk Valley were evacuated and the Esk River breached its banks.

Linden Estate Winery business manager Allan Den Boer said one of the vineyards was completely flooded with water above the tops of the vines.

“It’s dire, it’s a disaster really,” Den Boer said.

Den Boer said Esk Valley was evacuated and it was not possible to get to the property to assess the damage.

There was a person living on vinyard who had reported there was “a few feet” of water running through the winery and the cellar door, he said.

The stocks of wine would probably also be underwater because they were stored on the lower levels of a building, Den Boer said.

There would be a “long reaching effect” on the business, he said.

supplied Linden Estate Winery vineyards completely covered in water. The cellar door and winery is surrounded by moren than a metre of water, says business manager Allan Den Boer.

“I don’t think we'll be picking much fruit this year.”

There were vineyards in the valleys that would have significant surface flooding, he said.

The grapes in the vineyard were at its ‘veraison’ stage, which was the stage that grapes began to change colour and were about three months from when they could picked, Den Boer said.

The winery usually produced about 60,000 bottles a year, he said.

According to Hawke’s Bay Wine website the area produced about 90% of New Zealand’s syrah, cabernets and merlot wines.

A Ministry for Primary Industries outlook said last year 532,000 tonnes of wine grapes were harvested across New Zealand, with export volumes forecast to increase by 23% to 324 million litres.

A total of 41,600 hectares of wine grapes were harvested last year, the outlook said.

New Zealand Winegrowers, chief executive Philip Gregan, said vines should survive flooding.

While flooding would damage this year’s crop, future crops would generally not be affected, Gregan said.

Valley D Vine Restaurant and Function center/Facebook Photos posted to the Valley D Vine Restaurant and Function centre in Esk Valley show floodwater levels just below the roof of a house.

However, dry days, a lot of sun and “good drying winds” were needed to dry out vines after the floodwater subsided, he said.

If vines stayed wet it would lead to fungal and other diseases in vineyards, he said.

There wasn’t industry wide insurance for such weather events, with each winery responsible for their own insurance, he said.

Besides vineyards flooded in Esk Valley, the region had many other vineyards, he said.

Growers and the industry would have to wait and see what the damage was, Gregan said.

New Zealand Winegrowers, spokeswoman Amber Silvester said she had reports of it being very wet overnight throughout the wine regions in the North Island.

She hoped vines would dry out quickly to mitigate any short-term damage on the harvest, and reduce disease pressure on the grapes.

The Hawke’s Bay produced 40,172 tonnes of wine grapes last year, Silvester said.

A Hawke’s Bay Regional Council spokesperson said it had people on the ground trying to understand the situation, but had no way of communicating because cellphone coverage was down.