Farmers begin the mammoth clean-up after Cyclone Gabrielle

Farmers are counting the cost of Cyclone Gabrielle as they start the massive task of recovery.

Some are seeing dry land for the first time in days while others are still waiting for floodwaters to retreat and reveal how hard they had been hammered.

Dairy NZ farm performance general manager Sarah Speight said some farms in the central North Island had been flooded eight times this year.

This week, some areas in Hawke's Bay reported 2 metres of silt washed on to grazing land.

READ MORE:

* What is slash and why is it so dangerous in bad weather?

* Widespread travel disruptions expected as Cook Strait ferries to be cancelled in wake of Cyclone Gabrielle

* Aucklanders seen surfing as Cyclone Gabrielle descends on region



On most dairy farms farmers were waiting for water to recede to see what damage was done, but some would definitely needed to resow grass, she said.

A real concern was dairy farms without power that could not milk. Cows that were not milked could contract mastitis in their udders, she said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Apples are one crop that has been affected by the cyclone.

But during previous adverse events cows did not suffer ill health immediately if they weren’t milked for a few days, as long as they could be fed and had water to drink, she said.

In Hawke’s Bay things are still bleak.

New Zealand Apples and Pears member engagement manager Anna Lambourne said many members were displaced and in Tairawhiti and Hawke’s Bay evacuation centres.

Apple and Pears’ first priority was staff wellbeing and welfare, she said.

Growers worked tirelessly on Tuesday to get everyone to safety, Lambourne said.

In the coming days the organisation would work with members to assess damage to trees and supporting infrastructure, she said.

In Gisborne, Leaderbrand chief executive Richard Burke spoke on a starlink system because cell phone coverage were still down in the district on Wednesday.

Leaderbrand had chartered a flight from Auckland with seven Starlink systems, so its staff could talk with the rest of the country, Burke said.

But the mood was upbeat, he said.

“The water is gone, I'm actually standing out here, got my sunglasses on.”

But in some areas the damage was huge, Burke said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Some farms have been flooded eight times this year, says Dairy NZ’s Sarah Speight. Here maize became inundated with flood water in Pirongia, Waikato earlier this year.

“We had vineyards that have been flattened, to the ground, and others only flooded. We have some crops that were flooded, but others just got wet. We will start harvesting corn tomorrow or Friday, if we can get trucks to take them out of town.”

Some lettuce and salads weren't damaged at all, and were already being sent to market, he said.

“The problem is, it’s just more disruption [for farming],” he said.

Burke said he was not thinking about profit but was looking at getting produce to market and surviving.

But there was a lot of damage to infrastructure like water and power, and the company would be in ”on the fly” mode for some time, he said.

“This was a big event. It was bigger than Bola, but there’s food ... but we need to get the supply chain back up,” Burke said.

North King Country dairy farmer Dean Brogden said his power was off from 1am on Tuesday and came on at 9:15pm that night, after trees fell on power lines.

He said he realised there would be a significant storm and hired a generator for about $1000 earlier in the week.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff The Rural Support Trust says farmers should talk to their neighbours and family.

Without it the loss from not milking cows would be much higher, he said.

Brogden had also been worried that without power he would not be able to pump water across the farm, so he also hired a water truck with 14,000 litres of water.

Brogden was already planning ahead in case there was another storm.

“We are actually thinking of buying a generator, these weather events are becoming more common.”

Some of his neighbours could not milk for an entire day, he said.

Rural Support Trust East coast chairperson Clint Worthington said what amazed him was that farmers who suffered damage to farms were firstly concerned with their neighbours who were worse off.

“Reach out to your neighbours and family”, he said.

The trust was holding huis for members where it could, but most had no way to communicate, roads were still closed by flooding, and it was difficult to see where help was needed.

In the coming days a lot of farm access would have to be rebuilt, so farmers could get out to stock and look after animal welfare, he said.

The financial costs would also pile up, Worthington said.

The Government on Wednesday announced an initial $4 million to help farmers, growers, whenua Māori owners and rural communities mobilise and co-ordinate recovery efforts from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said he expected the Government would give more support once a full assessment of the damage caused by the cyclone across the North Island was complete.

Westpac New Zealand senior agriculture economist Nathan Penny said it was too soon to say how long it would take affected areas to recover.

“As a very rough guide we’d expect aggregate agricultural production to rebound back to pre-Gabrielle levels within a year. Individual farms and orchards, though, may take longer. Similarly, it could take substantially longer for repairs to damaged assets and infrastructure to be completed,” Penny said.

The bank’s head of agribusiness, Tim Henshaw said the financial needs of a farmer or grower could change in the aftermath of a severe weather event. The immediate need was often for short-term funding help until things like insurance payments came through.