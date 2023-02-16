Sparkies to the rescue of dairy farmers as they take generators from farm to farm

From left; Cody Hansen and Damian Silvester with a generator that they take to farms where power has been cut by cyclone damage. Both started at 4am Tuesday moving generators, with the last connection for a sheep dairy farmer at 2am on Wednesday.

Waikato dairy farmer Greg Oliver hasn’t had any power on his farm since two o’clock in the morning on Valentine's Day.

But local electricians have helped him to keep milking, saved him money and kept his cows happy.

“The sparkies are bloody brilliant, they got hold of a bunch of generators and are going around, hooking them up, so we can milk. We’d be screwed without them, my cows would not be milked for three days,” Oliver said.

After a farmer was finished milking the electricians, from Morrinsville firm Silvester Electrical, moved onto the next farm, he said.

Owner Damian Silvester, who took over the business from his father, Graham, said when they realised Cyclone Gabrielle was coming, he hired extra generators to help farmers if their power was down.

The company had one generator and had been getting calls from farmers asking if they could hire it. It was then he knew there would be a real need, so he hired four more.

They had been in the same situation before and knew the challenges dairy farms would face, Silvester said.

The Silvester team would go around to farms where the power was cut, and even sent a generator up to an Auckland farmer, he said

It took half an hour to hook up a generator to a milk shed’s system, he said.

But many farmers had recently installed systems in their milk sheds that a generator could simply plug into, and the complicated wiring an electrician needed to do wasn’t needed on all farms, he said.

Jason Anderson/Supplied Rural insurers say there have been reports of stock and crop losses after flooding in rural south Auckland and Waikato farms.

Silvester said the demand for generators increased as farmers needed to back up their power supplies, and he now sold more than in previous years.

Oliver said because of the generator Silvester provided he did not have to dump milk like other farmers had to across the country.

Milk had to be under 6C for collection, he said. But without power milk could not be kept cool until a milk tanker came to pick it up.

supplied/Supplied A generator hooked up to a milk shed.

Unlike many farmers affected by floods he was not cut off from road access and could get an Open Country tanker to collect milk when he was finished milking, he said.

Oliver had to delay milking cows by 18 hours because of power cuts on Tuesday, but with the help of a generator could do so late in the day ,he said.

Cows were clearly uncomfortable from having full udders for such a long time, and also seemed unhappy because their routine was messed up, he said.

supplied/Supplied Greg Oliver has had no power for two days but had a little help to keep him and his cows happy.

“Cows get mastitis if they aren’t milked, I have had one case on the farm so far,” Oliver said.

Mastitis had to be treated with antibiotics, he said.

Not being able to milk wasn’t only an animal welfare issue, but was a loss of income, he said.

Not having power also meant many farmers could not pump water to drinking troughs and get clean water to cows.

Oliver did not have issues pumping water to troughs, because he had a water source on high ground and used gravity to let it trickle down to paddocks on lower ground.

Effluent disposal on the farm also needed electricity to work, he said.

He had considered buying a generator as disruptions became common.