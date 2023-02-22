What does cyclone damage mean for our food supplies?

Marlborough also flooded last year, here a vineyard near the Waihopai River floods.

Cyclone Gabrielle has caused a “horticulture apocalypse” in Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Northland.

These regions are a significant part of the food production sector of New Zealand.

The disaster came on top of early cyclones and flooding that also caused damage.

So exactly how much do these areas contribute, and what might the storm and other bad weather mean for future supplies of food, here and to export markets?

Wine

New Zealand Winegrowers chief executive Philip Gregan said vines should survive flooding, but if they stayed wet, there was a risk of fungal and other diseases.

READ MORE:

* South Island apple growers donate machinery to cyclone-hit orchard owners

* Cyclone Gabrielle: In Hawke's Bay, a week of devastation that time forgot

* Farmers begin the mammoth clean-up after Cyclone Gabrielle



There were many wineries affected, especially in the Esk Valley, which was the hardest hit by floods. But there were others outside that area that were less damaged, he said.

Business manager at Linden Estate Winery Allan Den Boer said one of the estate’s vineyards was completely submerged.

“I don’t think we'll be picking much fruit this year,” he said.

The flood-hit areas of Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay were both major wine growers, with Gisborne crushing 19,334 tonnes of wine grapes last year and Hawke’s Bay crushing the second-most grapes in the country at 40,172 tonnes, behind Marlborough, which flooded in August last year and was hit by Cyclone Hale in November.

Kiwifruit

A Zespri spokesperson said about 40% of the crop in Hawke’s Bay was affected, but it was still too early to know the true scale of the damage.

supplied/Supplied Earlier the year onion paddocks in Pukekohe were washed into streets and had to be dried by fans.

There was a range of impacts in every orchard, with some growers losing some of their crops, some losing everything and some completely unscathed, the spokesperson said.

Hawke’s Bay grew approximately 1.5% of the national kiwifruit crop, and Gisborne around 4%, the spokesperson said.

A Zespri report said in the 2021/22 season Northland grew 553 hectares of Zespri kiwifruit, Waikato 564ha, Hawke’s Bay grew 212ha and the Bay of Plenty 11,053ha.

A Seeka press release said Seeka’s core Bay of Plenty kiwifruit growing region was spared the worst of the weather and there was no significant damage to vines.

But the Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Coromandel and Kerikeri regions had varying degrees of impact, with Hawke’s Bay being worst hit.

About 5% of Seeka’s kiwifruit supply was grown in the Hawke’s Bay region.

Harvest 2023 kiwifruit volumes were expected to be lower than last year because of an early season frost, variable bud break and the cyclone.

Potatoes

Potato growers throughout the country were hit hard by Cyclone Hale and other weather events before Cyclone Gabrielle pounded them again.

Potatoes NZ spokesperson Gemma Carroll said the extent of the damage to crops was not yet known.

Growers wouldn’t know the losses in Pukekohe from the January floods, until they harvested in about a month, Carroll said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Cyclone Gabrelle left apples floating in the water.

There were only four commercial growers in Hawke’s Bay, whose crops seemed okay, but they would also only know the quality of the crops by harvest, she said.

There were no commercial potato growers in Gisborne, she said.

She said there was likely to be less marketable yield than usual due to weather events and unusual rainfall in the North Island, she said.

Crops could be affected by waterlogging, could rot in the ground or later in storage, and they might also be more susceptible to pests and disease, if soil has been washed away and exposed them to the elements, Carroll said.

A Potatoes NZ annual report from last year showed almost half of New Zealand potatoes were produced in Canterbury and Westland, with Manawatu and Auckland together growing another quarter of the total crop.

The country grew 456,072 tonnes of potatoes on 8951 hectares, with an average yield of 51 tonnes per hectare.

Apples

New Zealand Apples and Pears member engagement manager Anna Lambourne said a significant number of orchards had been largely unaffected by Cyclone Gabrielle and continued to harvest early varieties of apples for export and the domestic market.

Packhouses were in full swing, she said.

A Ministry for Primary Industries report last year said $865 million of apples and pears were exported last year, with about 340,000 tonnes, or 18.9 million cartons, exported.

A New Zealand Apples and Pears’ annual report for 2020 showed Hawke’s Bay was the biggest producer of apples and pears, growing just over 6500ha apples and pears.

The region was followed by Gisborne at 274ha and Nelson at 2518ha.

Lambourne said Hawke’s Bay produced 64% of the country’s apples, Gisborne 3%, Nelson 26%, and Central Otago 5%, with the remainder spread throughout the country.

Other vegetables

A spokesperson from Horticulture NZ said information on damage to vegetable crops was not yet available.

But Leaderbrand chief executive Richard Burke, one of New Zealand’s largest producers of vegetables, said last week some paddocks in Gisborne were completely flattened, but others suffered no damage at all.

Some lettuce and salads weren't damaged at all, and were already being sent to market last week after road access opened up after flood waters in Gisborne subsided, he said.

Burke said he was not thinking about profit but was looking at getting produce to market and surviving.

“This was a big event, but there’s food,” Burke said.