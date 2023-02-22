Fonterra compensates farmers in cyclone hit area forced to dry off their herds

Cows were swept away by rising flood water in Te Puke, Bay of Plenty

Fonterra will continue to pay farmers who were forced to stop milking and dry off their cows, in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle which continues to prevent milk tankers from picking up milk on their farms.

Earlier some farmers were forced to dump milk, when they could not keep it cool and maintain food safety standards, after the cyclone caused power cuts, and milk tankers could not reach farms.

Cows that could not be milked needed to be dried off because they would be susceptible to mastitis, an udder infection, if they were not milked for long periods.

A Fonterra spokesperson said its terms of supply set out the rules of payment to farmers in such circumstances.

Because the cyclone was a force majeure event, and where Fonterra had to instruct a farmer to dispose of milk, or dry off cows, appropriate compensation would be made, the spokesperson said.

Group director at Fonterra’s Farm Source, Anne Douglas, said a few farms in Hawke’s Bay had to dry off cows because flood damage to roads and bridges prevented Fonterra tankers from getting to them.

But milk collections were largely back on track since the cyclone, Douglas said.

Fonterra would not confirm how the payments would work, saying the terms of payments with farmers were private.

However, dairy industry sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on the issue, said Fonterra would probably take the rolling average monthly earnings for a farm over the past three years, and pay the farmer the equivalent every month for the rest of season.

A farm could take up to three months to recover and Fonterra could alternatively pay a farmer for only that period, the sources said.

Waikato dairy farmer Pete Morgan said the ability for Fonterra to pay farmers who could not deliver milk because of the cyclone showed the strength there was in a cooperative system.

“It comes back to the cooperative philosophy and why you are part of one, and what you are collectively trying to achieve,” Morgan said.

As dairy farmers were mostly exporters, they did not compete with each other but rather competed with farmers overseas, and it made sense to support those in need, Morgan said.

Fonterra continued to helicopter staff into cut-off areas to provide assistance, and focused on establishing lines of communication with farmers in the hardest hit areas to understand what they needed, Douglas said.