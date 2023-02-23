Timaru man reuses shredded office documents to help farmers

Timaru’s Lawrence Tyree looks through office documents he has shredded.

It began as a way to reuse shredded documents in calf pens, and now Lawrence Tyree’s idea has gained the approval of one farmer – he just wishes he’d thought of it sooner.

Tyree, 85, has been collecting office documents for shredding throughout South Canterbury for more than 10 years.

“We put it into bales for people that need it for packaging material,’’ Tyree said.

However, Tyree said he was looking for more uses for the recycled material when someone told him about a similar scheme in Japan where shredded paper is used for horse stables.

“I thought, 'I know, why don’t people rearing calves use it?’.’’

When a search on the internet did not suggest anyone else was doing it in New Zealand, Tyree approached a dairy farmer he knew to see if he was interested in trying the product.

“Dairy farmers usually use sawdust or straw in their calf pens and I thought they could put the straw down and put the paper on top.

“Paper is a good insulator.

“So I thought ‘here we go’.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lawrence Tyree goes through the shredded paper.

He approached Seadown contract milker John Smith who used the product during the last calving season, and Tyree said he hoped more farmers would catch on to his idea.

“It’s economical.

“I’m keen for this idea to be developed a bit more and want to hear from any calf rearing dairy farmers who are interested.’’

He also wished he had thought of the idea years ago and said he made up to five bales a week from the shredded paper.

“It’s about a bale a day, but it depends – an office may have a seven-year clean out, so that means more.’’

Smith said he had had no problems with the shredded paper, and while he thought it may have matted, he was pleasantly surprised.

The farm used straw in its calf pens but in larger sheds woodchips were used to cover the ground.

“We used the paper in the bobby sheds, and it seemed to work well.

“It was a reasonably clean product and not dusty.’’

The only downside he said was the paper was “very white’’.

He had used straw, then topped it with the shredded paper.

He said he would be keen to reuse it again, but like everything in business now-a-days it would be cost-dependent.