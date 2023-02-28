Silt in orchards and pastures will have to be managed, so it doesn't choke grass, trees and soils, scientist says

Silt and flood damage to the Pine Valley Orchard which is on the banks of the Nuhaka River, between Gisborne and Wairoa.

Cyclone Gabrielle has covered Hawke’s Bay’s farm land and orchards in up to 2 metres of silt, washed down from the hills by torential rain. It’s putting farmers in a race against time to restore their land.

How growers and farmers handle their soils, pastures and orchards now will decide how well things grow in future, says a soil scientist.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green estimated there was 250,000m³​ of silt to be removed from residential areas in Gisborne.

Soil scientist and Ravensdown chief scientific officer Dr Ants Roberts said there had been a number of floods over the last 30 years, and a lot of knowledge on how farmers and growers should handle silt in pastures and orchards was accumulated.

“All silts are not created equal, it all depends on where it came from and how it was formed,” Roberts said.

Silt was made up of soils washed from bare ground on slopes, and from eroded areas on farms, and production and native forests, he said.

The first thing a farmer or grower should do was take samples of silt and send it to a laboratory to analyse what was in it and if it had, for example, a low or high pH, he said.

“We know that silt will hold very little organic matter and little nitrogen, and might not have enough of the nutrients required to reestablish plants. Testing it to find out what you're dealing with is the first step,” Roberts said.

The depth of silt made a big difference.

Supplied A team of seven Navy personnel from HMNZS Te Mana helped locals rescue a cow buried in neck-deep silt in Hawke's Bay.

For example, pasture covered by only 1cm to 4cm of silt, and that had blades of grass still sticking out, and was not covered by floodwaters for an extended period, would continue to grow, he said.

In this case grass would begin breaking up silt, he said.

“In some cases you can get away with doing very little. But if silt is deeper than 4cm and covers pasture completely, it will kill it.”

Before a farmer could think about how they would reestablish a pasture, silt would have to be dry enough, otherwise a paddock might not be accessible by farm machinery, he said.

The drying process could be sped up by lightly breaking up the silt with a tractor and the right tools, Roberts said.

Plants that could grow through broken soil could then breathe, he said.

If silt was deeper than 5cm to 20cm, it would ideally be mixed into the existing topsoil.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Silt can choke soils and plants, says soil scientist Ants Roberts.

After previous floods on the Gisborne plains soil pH was high, but had not been a problem, and pastures and fruit trees grew well, Roberts said.

The way a farmer approached silt to grow pastures, and how a grower would manage it to grow fruit trees was similar, Roberts said.

There were exceptions, as some plants liked higher pH in soils and had different nutrient requirements, he said.

Soils in orchards that had a lot of silt would not drain well and would not breathe properly, unless it was mixed with soils that held organic matter, he said.

“You've got to get air going in and out of soil for the microbes to function properly and for the plant roots to function.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Eskdale Horticulture director Don Crosby walks through one of his greenhouses that is full of silt after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Really deep silt would have to be dug up, he said.

The idea that areas affected by silt would be very fertile, just like areas flooded by the river Nile became very fertile, was not true, Roberts said.

The Nile river flooded with water that carried fertile topsoils from forest and grasslands in Ethiopia, he said.

“It all depends where silt comes from.”

Hawke’s Bay apple grower and Yummy Fruit general manager Paul Paynter said mixing silt into the soil was easier than trying to remove it.

He was using farm equipment to pile silt into rows between trees so soils and roots could breathe. If roots did not have enough air they would die, he said.

It was ideal to sow grass once silt was mixed with soils, because it created a good platform to work on, otherwise pickers would have to work in mud, Paynter said.

But because picking was in full swing there would not be time, he said.

The slightest rain meant pickers were working in a mud bath, he said.

Most of Paynter’s orchards were covered in 20cm to 40cm of silt, which he said was too much to work into the ground.

The council had allocated a dedicated site in Awatoto, near Napier to dispose of silt, he said.

Silt was tested for contaminants, but council had not worked out how the site would be managed, he said.

Supplied Hawke's Bay Orchardist Paul Paynter says he had about 300 tons of silt in a single orchard. (File photo)

There would be several hundred truckloads from his orchard alone, with thousands of truckloads from the area putting pressure on the traffic system, he said

The council had suggested growers leave silt next to the road, and council would pick it up, he said

“In one block alone I have about 300 tonnes of silt. I can't put 30 truckloads from a 10-tonne truck on the road.

“I think they are a bit naive on how much volume of silt and [forestry] slash there is, if it rained that silt will clog drains.

“We need certainty on what to do, leftover silt could contaminate fruit bins and be a danger to pickers, we have some fruit I think we won't be able to pick,” he said.