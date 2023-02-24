Disease warning for cyclone-hit areas

Leptospirosis lives in water and spikes of the disease are often seen after flood events.

Cases of salmonella and leptospirosis are increasing after Cyclone Gabrielle and farmers are being told they can help stop people getting sick by vaccinating their animals.

Senior adviser for biosecurity and animal welfare for Beef + Lamb NZ Will Halliday said people who came into contact with an infected animal’s urine were most at risk of getting sick.

The bacteria could also live in soil and water contaminated with animal urine, he said.

The disease posed a risk during milking, calving, lambing, shearing, or slaughtering and processing stock.

“Salmonella and leptospirosis are already rearing their heads on the East Coast of the North Island following Cyclone Gabrielle,” Halliday said.

Leptospirosis lived in water and spikes of the disease were often seen after flood events, while bad weather could increase the spread of salmonella, he said.

Leptospirosis could infect all mammals, it sat in the kidneys and genital tract of infected animals, Halliday said.

“All mammals can be infected by leptospirosis, and we’re currently seeing an increased number of cases in dogs,” says Halliday.

“It can enter the body through scrapes and wounds and through the mucous membranes, so It’s important for farmers to protect themselves from animal urine by wearing protective clothing, covering wounds, and washing thoroughly after handling animals,.”

Free-standing water or puddles could be a source of leptospirosis on farms, this included puddles around water troughs where animals might have urinated, he said.

The symptoms of leptospirosis included headaches, flu-like symptoms and muscle and gut pain, but could present in a number of ways, he said.

Meanwhile, cases of salmonella were also on the rise, says Halliday.

The best form of prevention for Salmonella and Leptospirosis was for farmers to vaccinate their animals to stop people getting sick, prevent infections and reduce stock loss, he said.