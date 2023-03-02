Farmers in Otago and Southland are bracing for a third year of drought

Southland was declared in drought last year and farmers are preparing for a repeat this year. (File photo)

Southland and Otago farmers are staring a third year of drought in the face, with some saying feeds supplies are are already on a knife’s edge.

In January Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said Southland and West Coast already had severe soil moisture deficits and were being monitored for risk of going into a meteorological drought.

Southland sheep farmer Hayden Peter said his farm and the region was “at a tipping point” and if there wasn’t any rain soon the region might face similar conditions to last year.

“Everyday we don't get rain is a day closer to being dry, we are on a knife's edge,” Peter said.

READ MORE:

* $100k funding 'too little, too late' as drought declared in Southland and parts of Otago

* Ministry for Primary Industries to help flood-weary farmers find feed

* Dry spell leaves south Otago farms in desperate state



In March last year Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor classified the drought conditions in Southland, Clutha and Queenstown Lakes districts as a medium-scale adverse event.

Peter said most years he bought lambs to fatten and sell, but he had not done so this year because he would not have enough feed to raise them.

The dry conditions were not spread across all of Southland, with pockets of dry areas, while others experienced thunderstorms, he said.

“We are dryer than we usually are, not as dry as last year [yet] but not far away from it,” he said.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff A drought has been declared - will the $100,000 funding from the Government help?

Forecasts predicting rain were frustrating because they were often wrong, but he was always hopeful that rain was around the corner, he said.

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) rural communities and farming support director Nick Story said the national Feed Coordination Service was activated on February 18, and farmers in Otago and Southland could call on it if they could not access feed or grazing through their usual channels.

Before MPI classified dry conditions as an adverse event, it considered what options were available for farmers to prepare for the event, the likelihood and scale of the physical impact, and the capacity of the communities to cope, Story said.

Parts of Otago and Southland had already experienced extremely dry conditions, and long-range forecast showed continuing dry conditions for some parts of the regions, he said.

The Otago Rural Advisory Group met recently to discuss the threat of drought, he said.

Likewise, Environment Southland had introduced level three water restrictions, and worked with farm groups and MPI to monitor the situation and look at options available to farmers to manage feed and stock levels, he said.

Farmers know their areas and have adapted to conditions they regularly faced, Story said.

Favourable weather earlier in the year had allowed good levels of supplementary feed to be produced, he said.

If a medium-scale adverse event was declared there would be additional support released to farmers in the affected area.

Recovery measures could include tax flexibility, income assistance options and pastoral care, Story said.

Central Otago Wine Growers Association general manager Jake Tipler said dry conditions in summer was ideal for growers as it stopped the spread of fungal diseases and in turn meant healthier grapes.

In general viticulture used less water than other forms of horticulture and agriculture, and was not as reliant on rainfall, Tipler said.

Vineyards were mostly watered through drip irrigation, but water was needed at key times like spring, he said.

The water table in the area was pretty stable, because much of it came from glacial melt water, he said.

Environment Southland chief scientist Karen Wilson said in a statement MetService’s long-range forecast predicted near normal monthly rainfall totals for Southland in March, with drier than normal rainfall over April and May.

supplied/Supplied Southland sheep and beef farmer Hayden Peter says his farm is on a knife edge and needs rain soon. He usually buys lambs to fatten, but has not done so this year because he does not have enough feed for them. (File photo)

But in January, Southland received about 40% of its normal average rainfall, north-western and coastal Southland were particularly dry with 19% and 37% of normal rainfall respectively, Wilson said.

Many aquifers were within the normal range for this time of year, but the Whitestone, Waipounamu, Wendon and Edendale aquifers were all below normal and within the lowest 10% of records at this time of year, she said.

Central Otago grain grower and stock farmer Emma Crutchley said the region was traditionally very dry and crops had to be irrigated.

Harvests from crops that were not irrigated would be half the size of those from irrigated crops, she said.

Some areas of Otago had water supplied from large community reservoirs, Crutchley said.

But growers in other areashad to switch off irrigation earlier this year and would lose some of their crops, she said.

South Otago and coastal areas were almost out of water to feed stock, she said.

Infrastructure to build water resilience and ensure food security was needed, Crutchley said.