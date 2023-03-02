Hawke's Bay farm business make flood recovery app for farmers

The Flood Recovery app by Cloud Farmer is free to use and helps farmers keep insurance and animal health information in one place.

A Hawke’s Bay farm business has designed an app to make it easier for farmers to recover from damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cyclone Gabrielle’s staggering amounts of rain caused massive damage to farms in some parts of Northland, Waikato, Auckland and Hawke’s Bay.

Katie McCabe, business manager for Cloud Farmer, a farm management software company, said it created the Flood Recovery app to help farmers store important information for different stages of recovery.

The app included tools that recorded animal health, and stored information needed by insurance companies, and could hold receipts and quotes needed for grants from the Ministry for Primary Industries, McCabe said.

The app could also manage communication between staff, she said.

McCabe lived on a sheep farm in Hawke’s Bay, but wasn't in the region when the flood hit, and said she wanted to do something to help farmers during the long recovery process.

The Cloud Farmer team took the existing farm management app and software, and customised it for flood recovery, she said.

“We felt helpless and couldn't reach a lot of our clients [as communications were down] and wanted to help with what we know best,” McCabe said.

Supplied Katie McCabe said the business wanted to help farmers they way they knew best, by designing software that was easy to use.

While the farm management software by Cloud Farmer is a paid subscription, the flood management app is free for all, she said.

The app gave a farmer the ability to, for example, take photos of damage to the farm and store it in one place, any documents associated with insurance claims can also be stored, and a farmer could invite their insurance broker to have full access to their documents, she said.

McCabe said she originally hailed from Southland and the app could also be used for farmers in that area that faced drought conditions and needed to access National Feed Co-ordination Services.

Besides just managing farm recovery, mental health recovery after such an incident was important, she said.

The app included well-being tools to give farmers access to mental health support and contacts for pastoral support services like Farmstrong and the Rural Support Trust.

Many clients that wanted to use it only recently had access to the internet again, which made using it difficult, but the app could link to a home computer, and any information gathered in the field would synchronise with the desktop version once there was an internet connection, she said.