Countdown to promote Hawke's Bay and Gisborne growers' produce

Countdown will promote fresh produce from Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne growers in stores and online, so customers can show their support for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Growers in both areas were particularly hit hard by the cyclone, with some reporting more than two metres of silt in their orchards and soil specialists saying the way silt was removed would affecct the future of growing in the regions.

Commercial director for fresh at Countdown Pieter de Wet said the business wanted to help growers in a practical way.

Its support package included $700,000 ring-fenced for cash grants, and a $50,000 donation to Rural Support Trust.

READ MORE:

* Hawke's Bay farm business make flood recovery app for farmers

* Minister confident the spirit of rural communities will prevail after cyclone

* Cyclone Gabrielle recovery: $25 million fund for farmers and growers



“The weather events over the past few weeks have caused immense destruction that will have a long-lasting impact on many communities and their livelihoods. That includes our growers who play a vital role in ensuring Kiwis have access to healthy fresh fruit and veg,” said de Wet.

“We recognise that as a large business that relies on our growers having sustainable businesses, it’s our responsibility to step up and help them when they need it most,” he said.

The supermarket chain would not end any growing agreements with growers in affected areas because of disruption from Cyclone Gabrielle, De Wet said.

It would also work with growers to help them mitigate their increased costs of doing business from Cyclone Gabrielle, he said.

Chief executive of LeaderBrand Produce, a vegetable grower in Gisborne, Richard Burke said strong partnerships with large retailers would be essential for getting back to normal.

“Helping to cover the cost of trucking in water, which is essential to operate our salad house, will get us back up and running quicker. Countdown’s commitments to growers give us the certainty we need to look ahead,” Burke said.

Stuff Silt damage on a farm near Wairoa.

Chief executive of the Meat Industry Association Sirma Karapeeva said the industry was also doing its bit to help.

She said, in many cases, meat processing plants were the largest regional employers in towns and ensuring they were up and running would help farmers.

The Affco plant in Wairoa and Silver Fern Farms’ Dargaville plant resumed processing, while Ovation’s plant in Gisborne and Silver Fern Farms Pacific in Waipatu, Hawke’s Bay, were expected to restart in the coming weeks, she said.

“A key focus for the sector has been moving livestock from sites impacted by the cyclone to ensure we maintain the high level of animal welfare,” Karapeeva said.

“A lot of farms have sustained significant damage and lost valuable grazing, fencing and water systems due to landslips. Processing companies are talking with farmers to discuss their individual circumstances and what support they need,” she said.

The Greenlea Foundation Trust made a $1m donation to the East Coast Rural Support Trust to help clean up and recovery operations.

A further $1mwas earmarked by the trust to support affected communities.

Alliance Group donated $200,000 to the East Coast Rural Support Trust and launched a shareholder-supplier stock donation programme for farmers to donate lamb, sheep, cattle or deer, with the proceeds being donated to the trust, she said.

Affco donated $100,000 to the Wairoa Mayoral Relief Fund and distributed lamb to the community as well as providing water from a bore on site.

supplied/Supplied Pieter de Wet says Countdown wants to help growers in a practical way.

The New Zealand Army also used the plant site to fly in emergency provisions, stored in the Affco dry stores and chillers, for distribution by the army and the council, Karapeeva said.

Silver Fern Farms provided more than 10 tonnes of product to those in need, including marae, mosques, churches, fire stations, shelters for displaced persons, and isolated communities, she said.

The company also co-ordinated helicopter drops to the most isolated areas of Rissington, Patoka and Tutira.