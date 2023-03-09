Are farmers virtue signalling? Land near busy roads gets best practice, study claims

Are some farmers environmental virtue signallers? A bucolic scene in Waikato, well off the roadside.

A new research paper points to some farmers as virtue signallers in their environmental efforts by focusing their most obvious work in roadside paddocks, presumably visible to passing townies.

The paper in the Journal of Rural Studies makes the claim that the more visible to the public a section of farm land is, the more likely it is to include voluntary “good management practices”.

The research, funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, analysed the results from a large-scale survey of farmers across New Zealand in both the dairy, sheep and beef sectors.

It also cited a number of other academic studies that highlight how as the sector faces environmental challenges, including greenhouse gas emissions and water quality issues, “these challenges influence society’s view of the agricultural sector”.

“Societal views can strongly influence farm behaviour,” the paper notes.

The paper authors said their analysis found that “operating on a busy road is positively associated with greater uptake or visible GMPs [good management practices].

“We find that location on a busy road is correlated with adoption of highly visible GMP for both dairy and sheep and beef.”

The paper’s authors argue that failing to address challenges could see the farm sector face a “loss of legitimacy, the informal consent that the general public, governments, scientists, policymakers and local communities grant to the individual businesses or wider sector”.

The authors identified pugging, cows standing in muddy pastures, as most likely to prompt “visible” GMPs from roadside farmers.

The authors also suggest societal approval for farming may be more important in New Zealand than elsewhere due to a combination of low subsidies and self-regulation.

“Hence, there is a relatively strong role for social pressure exerted by external stakeholders.”

DairyNZ responds

Dr David Burger, DairyNZ general manager sustainable dairy, said that while they had not reviewed the paper, which Stuff supplied along with questions, dairy farmers and the wider sector are “committed to protecting and improving the environment”.

He said that while they acknowledged the need to continue progress, dairy farmers had been under pressure from both changing regulations and the uncertainty of the impact on their businesses.

“New Zealand dairy farmers have been carrying out a wide range of environmental work nationwide for many years, irrespective of location. This includes planting millions of trees on their farms and reducing fertiliser use,” he said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The research, funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, analysed the results from a large-scale survey of farmers across New Zealand in both the dairy, sheep and beef sectors.

“Farmers are committed to farming in ways that continue to reduce their environmental footprint, while running successful businesses and contributing to local communities.

“Dairy farmers use Farm Environment Plans to identify and manage environmental risks. These plans are unique to each individual farm and reflect the local climate and soils and the type of operation.

“They contribute to improving water quality, managing greenhouse gas emissions and provide a range of other environmental benefits. About 65 percent of dairy farmers already have a plan developed, and all will by 2025.”

He said the Farm Environment Plans were a commitment towards Dairy Tomorrow, “a sector strategy that sets out our aspirations for what we want to achieve and how we’re going to go about it”. Its first commitment is to protect and enhance the environment.

“Farmers have fenced nearly 25,000km of waterways around New Zealand and installed bridges and culverts in 100% of stock crossing points to keep dairy cows out of water.

“About 98% of all Sustainable Dairying: Water Accord waterways have dairy cattle excluded,” he said.

“As a sector, we’re also investing heavily in research to improve water quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and we’re here to support all dairy farmers on their environmental journeys.”

Federated Farmers have also been approached for comment.