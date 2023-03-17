Farmy Army mobilising to help cyclone-ravaged farms

After the Christchurch earthquake the Farmy Army removed silt from the property of Emily and Peter Maguire, of Avondale.

They’re volunteers who know a thing or two about using a chainsaw, operating heavy machinery, or repairing a fence – and this weekend, the Farmy Army is mobilising across Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay for perhaps its biggest challenge yet.

The army, which operates under the guidance of Federated Farmers, will be leading the initial push to help farmers repair the huge amount of rural fencing destroyed by floods and slips during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Their efforts are part of the wider Post Your Support campaign, to help farmers and growers recover from the cyclone, including a major fundraising drive to help meet the cost of replacing the lost fencing – estimated to be tens of thousands of kilometres worth.

Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard said this weekend's tasks for the Farmy Army would be focused on repairing fences, but general cleanup of flood and slip debris would be part of the task so volunteers could access fence lines that needed to be fixed.

Post Your Support was being run by rural supplies co-op Farmlands, Federated Farmers and Stuff. Farmlands chief executive Tanya Houghton said every farming business relied on fencing and growing structures.

“It’s critically important to manage stock and keep animals safe, protect crops, protect native plants and waterways, plus managing land and pastures effectively,” she said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Derbris on a farm in Pohangina nearly destroying a farm gate. A fence or gate destroyed might mean livestock get onto public roads and could be a safety issue.

It cost about $30,000 per kilometre to rebuild fencing at normal market rates. Farmlands was providing materials at a discounted rate which meant that a $20 donation would pay for a metre of replacement fencing.

The task wasn’t just focused on farms, but on horticulture blocks and vineyards which also relied on fences and trellising.

Farmy Army volunteers would be gathering at Farmlands stores in Hastings and Gisborne-Wairoa on Saturday morning, for a breakfast and to collect supplies, before heading out to get the massive job under way.

We have volunteers ready to go from this weekend, and we are looking for more who want to help over the coming weeks and months.”

Anyone wanting to volunteer could apply online.

The Farmy Army was formed during the Christchurch earthquakes when “heaps of farmers” headed into town with tractors and diggers to clean up silt and liquefaction, Hoggard said.

Since then the army had been called up a few more times, including when floods hit Southland in 2020.

“It is generally farmers who have free time, with Federated Farmers coordinating them,” Hoggard said.