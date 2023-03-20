Balfour teen wins top award showing 'gentle giant' bull

Jake Evans with his bull Java Garth, which won the yearling bull class, champion bull and supreme champion beef animal at the Wanaka A&P Show.

He’s described as a gentle giant – and he’s just won big.

A South Devon bull weighing in at more than 800kg picked up three prizes at the Wanaka A&P Show recently – and he was led around the ring by a teenager.

Jake Evans, of Balfour, showed his “pet” bull Java Garth at the show, which won the yearling bull class, went on to win champion bull and then supreme champion beef animal.

Jake’s mother Julia said Jake was in total shock at winning the award, and may not have heard anything the judges said about the bull.

“I’ve been attending and showing animals at the Wanaka Show for 25 years and never won anything more than a second place,’’ she said.

Jake had shown Java Garth at A&P shows at Wyndham, Winton, Gore, and Christchurch and considered the win at Wanaka to be the top award.

“We don’t breed show animals, we breed functional animals so to win this is pretty awesome.’’

Julia described Java Garth as a “lamb’’.

“He’s very, very quiet, very docile. He’s a gentle giant and shows no aggression at all.”