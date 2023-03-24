Storm damage to roads highlights the plight of getting medical care in rural communities

Slip on State Highway 25A taken by Waka Kotahi on March 7. Rural communities can be cut of from vital healthcare services for extended periods of time.

Floods, droughts and weather crises affect the health of rural communities more than city dwellers, and it will worsen if extreme weather becomes frequent, rural health researchers warn.

Researchers including at University of Auckland’s department of general practice say that well-resourced rural general practice clinics are important to supporting the health of rural communities, particularly in the face of worsening climate events and the prospect of rural communities losing roads and communications.

Jenny and Craig Morrison, dairy and dry stock farmers at Hikuai in the Coromandel, had to drive two hours to get Craig to a CT scan at a medical facility in Thames, after a massive slip destroyed a section of their usual route, SH25A, for an indefinite time.

The trip usually took 40 minutes, Jenny said.

“We will have a long detour for at least the next 12 months,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Will disasters like Cyclone Gabrielle widen the city-rural divide?

* Covid-19: Three-hour ambulance wait for rural Northland case in home isolation

* The erosion of rural healthcare in the south



Craig would need follow-up appointments in Thames, and hospital visits in Hamilton, she said.

The pair chose to stay over at a friend's house the night before the appointment because of anxiety over the alternative route possibly closing, Jenny said.

There was someone that They had help to keep farm operations running when they were away.

Travelling to medical appointments wasn't a big deal before the recent storms which damaged many of the district’s roads, she said.

Elderly people in the area had a lot of road anxiety and feared not making medical appointments on time, Jenny said.

The associate dean for rural health at the University of Auckland’s department of general practice, Dr Kyle Eggleton, said rural communities could have their livelihoods threatened by climate change.

supplied/Supplied Craig Morrison could make it to a doctor’s appointment in 40 minutes before a slip on Coromandel’s SH25A closed the road, turning his trips for medical appointments into a two-hour drive.

Pressure on such industries would possibly result in unemployment, financial stress, and poor mental health, Eggleton said.

Research at the university had highlighted “strategies that might help rural general practices cope better with climate change events”.

These included, acute disaster-response preparedness – including generators and well-equipped emergency rooms; inter-agency cooperation; support with long-term disaster recovery phase planning; partnerships with iwi/hapū; and community health promotion activities.

Professor Garry Nixon, an associate dean for rural health at the University of Otago, and a rural doctor at Dunstan Hospital in Earnscleugh, said big weather events would worsen existing health inequalities faced by many rural communities, often with large Māori populations.

"To cope, health services need to be as decentralised as possible. Local rural health services can be all that is left for a community, often for prolonged periods.

“These services can be very responsive and adaptable, and can pivot rapidly to address immediate community needs; but they need to be resourced to do this,” Nixon said.

Health challenges were often more about access to routine care and not emergency care, Nixon said.

Local health services were on the ground and in the best place to take the lead during the disaster and the recovery phases, he said.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF The rural sector can expect more disruption as a result of climate change, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor warned during a Stuff political panel at the Central District Field Days in Feilding,

The breakdown in communication systems proved a major problem for local health services during Cyclone Gabrielle, Nixon said. All emergency services were affected and a focus on back-up solutions to cope in future emergencies was expected.

As well

Waka Kohati and Te Whatu Ora needed to work together to ensure the health system responded to changes in the roading network, Nixon said.