Otis oat milk returns manufacturing to New Zealand

Free Flow Manufacturing’s Adam Sorenson (left) and Scott Day (right) with Finn Geoghegan from Otis.

Otis oat milk will move its manufacturing from Sweden when a new manufacturing facility opens its doors in Auckland later this year.

The brand has previously been criticised for shipping locally grown oats to Sweden to make the milk, and then sending it back to New Zealand.

Otis co-founder Tim Ryan said the company had to move production overseas because it could not find a local partner that produced to the quality standards it wanted and that could match overseas technology.

To bring its production home Otis entered into partnership with local beverage manufacturer Free Flow Manufacturing, which could produce the quality needed at scale, Ryan said.

Free Flow Manufacturing will add an additional 2500m² of production and another 4000m² of warehousing dedicated to plant-based milk production to an already existing facility in Glen Innes in Auckland. Production of oat milk will start later this year.

READ MORE:

* Coffee trends for 2022: Oat milk, milk taps, and a pricier pour?

* The good oat: How farmers are investing in the future of plant-derived milks

* Countdown to stock New Zealand's first homegrown oat milk



The new facility would be able to produce 50 million litres of plant-based milks every year.

Free Flow Manufacturing co-founder Scott Day said the demand for plant-based milk alternatives had increased from 2019 to the end of 2022, with sales jumping from $61 million to $88m.

“Despite this, New Zealand has had to rely on mainly imported products or those manufactured overseas to meet this demand. The launch of our new plant-based milk facility in East Auckland is an important milestone for the sector, enabling it to reduce its carbon footprint and improve innovation,” Day said.

The new Free Flow Manufacturing plant will be one of the world’s most technically advanced plant-based milk manufacturing facilities, partnering with Sweden’s Angie Triantafyllou, who was seen as the world’s leading brain on oat milk, Ryan said.

Triantafyllou was a founder of overseas oat milk brand Oatly and a chairman on the board of Swedish plant-based technology company Cerealiq.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Regional economic and development minister Stuart Nash and New Zealand Functional Foods acting chief executive Roger Carruthers at the Government's announcement it will invest up to $6m into the Southland-based oat milk factory.

She had worked with Otis since it began manufacturing and had been involved in development of the new Free Flow facility.

“This new facility will be capable of producing oat milk to world-class standard levels of beta-glucan, which is the nutritional gold ingredient found in premium oat milk, helping the body to maintain healthy cholesterol levels,” Ryan said.

Otis was the first oat milk maker in New Zealand to use Cerealiq’s patented enzyme technology, he said.

The same machinery could also be used to produce plant-based milks and brew and process beer, which opened up an additional manufacturing stream for Free Flow.