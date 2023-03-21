Hamilton-based indoor vertical veg farmer gets boost in wake of weather events

A new large-scale vertical farm in Hamilton, Greengrower, has got a $3.53m grant from MPI for research and development.

A “season-agnostic” vertical farm in Hamilton has received $3.5 million in public funding for research in the wake of increasing climatic events that have left crops across the North Island devastated.

Rain or shine, the weather has no effect on the 4000 bags of lettuce growing and packaged daily at Greengrower, an indoor vertical farming operation.

The grant from Ministry of Primary Industries under the Sustainable Food and Fibres Futures programme will focus on ongoing research and development for new crops and varietal development.

The business and its shareholders have put nearly $5.3 million into the project.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Agriculture minister and Tom Schuyt of Greengrower at the company’s Hamilton vertical growing operation.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Greengrower, from left, co-founder Peter Schyut, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor, and co-founder and chief executive Tom Schyut at the launch of MPI Sustainable Food and Fibres Futures programme.

Greengrower, New Zealand’s first large-scale vertical farm for lettuce and other leafy greens, started supplying commercially in December last year.

Chief executive Tom Schuyt​ said the plants grew at twice the rate in a controlled environment compared to traditional production.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Greengrower recieved nearly $3.5 million in funding for ongoing R and D.

The capacity will increase up to the equivilent of 150 hectares once the company becomes fully functional.

The leafy greens include spinach, mesclun, kale, herbs and microgreens.

Phase one of the two phase programme was now complete with trialling, crop development and testing of the system.

Part one of second phase focused at longer term progress and included trying produce previously not known for growing well in New Zealand’s climate.

The second was to experiment with the likes of peas and beans, and bring a sustainable production of green vegetables to the market, said Schuyt.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Once fully functional, Greengrower will grow 150 hectares of leafy greens including spinach, mesclun and kale.

Schyut said while they were only a small part of the food production in NZ, they could help reduce the supply and demand induced pricing fluctuations for consumers.

Consumers have been faced with rocketing prices for common crops in the wake of late summer weather events, with lettuce easily topping $7 in recent days.

“Our system is season agnostic, which means we can deliver the same amount of product and in a same way and quality.”

Minister of Agriculture, Damien O’Connor, who was present at the launch of MPI programme on Tuesday, agreed.

“More consistent supply means we remove some of those pinch periods where prices escalate to unreasonable levels.”

The minister reflected it was important to get smarter with resources as food security becomes an issue.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times The system grows crops at twice the rate of traditional production.

“If you had said 30 or 40 years ago we would be celebrating growing things indoors, in some kind of computerised system, they would have probably thought we were mad.

“We have got one of the best climates in the world to grow food in, and it is pretty amazing.

“However, we are experiencing an increasing number of climatic events.”

O’Connor said the system would not take over traditional farming methods, but provide a model for the rest of the world, O’Connor said.

“It is not a replacement or alternative, it is an innovation and smart utilisation of resources that we need including fertiliser to grow food that the world needs.”