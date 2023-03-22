Bail refused for brothers jailed for ill-treating sheep

The Ministry for Primary Industries repeatedly tried to improve the health of sheep on the Sansons’ farm. (File photo)

Manawatū farmers, brothers Richard and Geoffrey Sanson, have been refused bail pending an appeal against the prison sentences they received for ill-treating their animals.

Hundreds of sheep had to be euthanased and thousands suffered due to the Sansons’ ill-treatment, a District Court judge said when sentencing them in February.

Both in their 60s, Geoffrey Sanson was sentenced to one year and 10 months’ jail and Richard Sanson was given two years and two months’ jail on the ill-treatment charges and for being found guilty of driving his ute at an animal welfare investigator and a vet while they checked the sheep in April 2020.

The Ministry for Primary Industries repeatedly asked the brothers to improve conditions on the farm, the judge said.

READ MORE:

* Hundreds of sheep euthanised due to 'appalling farming conditions'

* Farmer guilty of assault after driving ute at duo checking his lambs

* Investigator and vet say farmer tried to run them down with his ute

* Experienced Southland farmer admits ill-treating animals



The judge said the farm had been massively overstocked and the animals seriously underfed.

The brothers have both filed appeals and asked for bail pending their appeals being heard.

At the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday Justice Helen McQueen dismissed their applications for bail.

Details of the hearing cannot be reported for legal reasons.