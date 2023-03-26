Tractor, machinery sales fall back to 2021 levels

Dan Small, left, and Fergus Deal of Multi Ag clean a tractor at the Waimate A&P Show in November.

A big year of sales in 2022 for tractors and machinery has now fallen back to 2021 levels with the industry looking at the coming months with uncertainty.

Kyle Baxter, president of the Tractor and Machinery Association, said last year was a “big, big year” for tractor sales, but that had not continued into 2023.

“The market is subduing and falling back into 2021 figures. Whether that continues in the next six to nine months we don’t know. There are a lot of headwinds.”

The association’s statistics showed in February a total of 193 tractors were sold in New Zealand compared to 298 in the same month last year, down 35%.

In the year to date there had been 440 tractors sold, down 25%; in 2022 there were 592 sold.

The only sales that increased in 2023 were for the biggest tractors, those of 200hp and above with 28 sold in February this year, an increase on February 2022 when there were 18. In the year to date, 53 had sold in this bracket, compared to 41 for the same period in 2022.

“It is down to deliveries, and they take longer to get here,” Baxter said.

“The price range is from $200,000 upwards to $400,000 per unit.”

Supplied The biggest decline in sales since 2022 has occurred in the North Island.

The smallest horsepower tractors catering for the lifestyle market (up to 40hp) had fallen away, Baxter said, while tractor sales for horticulture and dairying were also declining.

“They are seeing more headwinds, there’s a lot of angst and uncertainty with the climate.

“The dealer network will be looking closely at their order books to see a key trend – are they 60 to 70% full, or 20% full?”

Baxter said it was hard to put a figure on the number of tractors and machinery damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle with farmers now having to decide between placing capital into repairs or new machinery.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF South Canterbury man, Ian Urquhart is selling his collection of tractors that has built up over the past 40 years so others can enjoy them.

Most of New Zealand’s tractors were imported from Europe (70%), with 15% from Asia and the remainder from North America.

The biggest decline in sales had occurred in the North Island. In February this year, 122 tractors sold in the North Island, down 40.2%; in 2022 there were 204. In the year to date 272 had sold, down 30.6%. In the same period in 2022 a total of 392 were sold.

In the South Island, 71 tractors sold in February; 94 in 2022 (down 24.5%), and in the year to date 168 have sold, 200 in 2022 (down 16%).